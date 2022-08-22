Read full article on original website
Voice of America
17-year-old Sets Record for Flying Alone Around the World
A 17-year-old pilot has become the youngest person to fly alone around the world. Mack Rutherford, who holds British and Belgian citizenship, completed his trip Wednesday. He landed his small plane in Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia. That is also where he started his trip five months ago. Rutherford, who turned...
Voice of America
Australia Offers Community Resettlement Help for New Refugees
SYDNEY — Refugees arriving this week in Australia from Syria, Afghanistan and Myanmar will be given help under a new resettlement program. The migrants will be met by specially trained community support groups who will help them resettle and integrate into their new communities. The $6 million Community Refugee...
Voice of America
2 Bulgarian Police Officers Dead After Migrant Bus Collision
Bulgaria's interior ministry and local police say two police officers were killed Thursday when a bus carrying at least 47 migrants that had entered the country illegally rammed their vehicle as they tried to stop it. Police say the incident occurred about 5 a.m. local time in Burgas, a port...
Voice of America
Drought Forcing New Arrivals in Somali Relief Camps to Eat Animal Skins
BAIDOA, SOMALIA — Somali authorities say a record drought has created near-famine conditions in South West state. New arrivals at relief camps say they are eating animal skins to survive. Baidoa, the administrative capital of Somalia’s South West state, is one of the worst drought-affected areas in the country....
Voice of America
Big Name Entertainment Buyers Attend Africa’s Biggest Film, TV Market Since Lockdown
Cape Town, South Africa — Big name entertainment providers like Netflix, Showmax and Paramount have been meeting African content creators this week at the Fame Week Africa conference in South Africa. The three-day conference, which ended Friday, was billed as the continent’s premier business conference for the creative and cultural sectors.
Voice of America
Proper Adjectives, Part 2
Hello! This week on Ask a Teacher, we will continue to answer a question from Gustavo in Brazil about describing his teacher using the linking verb “be” and other adjectives. Question:. Hello, my name is Gustavo, from Brazil. I have been learning English with you for many years....
