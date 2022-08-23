Read full article on original website
Related
Wimbledon fan sues ‘reckless’ Nick Kyrgios after being accused of having ‘700 drinks’
A tennis fan who Nick Kyrgios accused of having “700 drinks” during the Wimbledon final is to take legal action against him, her lawyers have said. In a statement released on Tuesday, Anna Palus said the Australian tennis star had defamed her by making “a reckless and entirely baseless allegation”.“Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr Kyrgios’s false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress,” she said. Ms Palus has instructed her...
ESPN
John McEnroe: Novak Djokovic missing US Open over vaccination status would be 'a joke'
Four-time US Open winner John McEnroe said it would be "a joke" if Novak Djokovic is unable to compete at the tournament due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. Djokovic has refused to get vaccinated and appears set to miss out on the year's last Grand Slam due to current U.S. rules that require travelers to show proof of full vaccination to board flights to and enter the United States.
Supporters of jailed ex-PM Najib rally for royal pardon
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Supporters of Malaysian ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak rallied Wednesday outside the national palace to seek royal pardon just a day after he began a 12-year jail term, while opponents launched an online petition urging the monarch not to. Najib, 69, was jailed Tuesday after losing the final appeal in a graft case linked to the massive looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund. His incarceration comes four years after his election ouster over the scandal and was celebrated by many citizens as justice served. But Najib’s supporters, echoing his words before he was whisked off to prison, say he wasn’t fairly treated because the top court threw out his bid for a retrial on allegations of judicial bias, and repeatedly refused to delay the hearing to give his lawyers time to prepare. Some 300 of Najib’s supporters, mostly dressed in black, rallied briefly outside the national palace Wednesday under police watch. Several representatives later handed a memorandum seeking pardon for Najib to the palace.
Comments / 0