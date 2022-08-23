ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Padre Island, TX

Pa. firefighters return after battling Idaho wildfires

(WHTM) — A Pennsylvania fire crew is back home after fighting wildfires out west. The Pennsylvania Liberty Crew helped firefighters in Idaho battle the Moose Fire. it is a fire near Little Moose Creek and has been burning since July 17. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pa. Game Commission warns of rare rabbit virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously reported in domestic and wild rabbits across the United States.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ms. Senior America Pageant

Women in their golden years can find community and praise at the Ms. Senior America Pageant. Hear from the president of Ms. Senior America and Ms. Pennsylvania Senior American who will compete at the national level next month.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
10K naloxone requests filled by PA mail-in program

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTRY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wolf administration announce Thursday a recent milestone in filling 10,000 requests for naloxone through a mail-based program. The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP,) the Department of Health (DOH,) and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) announced that they have officially filled 10,000 requests for naloxone through Pennsylvania’s mail-based naloxone program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Third defendant convicted for 2016 Narvon murder

NARVON, Pa. (WHTM) — A jury in Lancaster County convicted 46-year-old Kristopher Smith of Narvon, Pennsylvania of first-degree murder, two counts of burglary, two counts of robbery, and two counts of conspiracy in connection to the Dec. 2, 2016, home-invasion murder of Dennis Pitch in Salisbury Township. Smith is the third of four defendants in the homicide investigation.
NARVON, PA
Oz sharpens attack on Fetterman health after ‘crudites’ flub

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz is taking a sharper tone in attacking the health of Democrat John Fetterman in their Pennsylvania Senate race, with the celebrity heart surgeon’s campaign saying that if the state’s lieutenant governor “had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pa. lawmakers hold hearing on food, farming inflation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, State House lawmakers held a hearing to discuss inflation in farming and food. Lawmakers say this issue is important since food impacts all of us. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
