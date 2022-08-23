ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

T-Mobile uses SpaceX satellites to extend 5G network in US

However, the company says there are half a million square miles of the US and vast stretches of ocean that lack cellular coverage from any provider. US mobile operator T-Mobile is partnering with Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellite venture to bring its mobile network to the most remote parts of the country.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy