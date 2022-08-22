ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

Volleyball Cruises to Pair of Season-Opening Victories

EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg Volleyball team (2-0) opened the 2022 season with a pair of victories on Friday inside Koehler Fieldhouse. The Warriors swept Pace in the opener 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-13) before returning to defeat Caldwell, 3-1 (25-27, 25-20, 25-16, 25-15), after dropping the opening set.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Volleyball Opens 2022 Season with Tri-Match at Koehler Fieldhouse

EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University volleyball team is set to open its 48th season of competition on Friday when the Warriors host Pace and Jefferson as part of the ESU Tri-Match inside Koehler Fieldhouse beginning at noon. Action resumes on Saturday for the Warriors at 1 p.m....
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Men’s Soccer Set for Season Opener Thursday against Felician

EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University men’s soccer team is set to begin its 95th season of competition on Thursday, when the Warriors host Felician at Eiler-Martin Stadium on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. How to Follow: All ESU home games are planned to be broadcasted on the...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Long Distance Goals Lift Warriors Past Dominican in Season Opener

EAST STROUDSBURG – With a pair of highlight-reel worthy goals off the foot of Rebecca Kotula and Natalie Schooley, the East Stroudsburg University women's soccer began the season with a 2-0 victory over Dominican on Thursday afternoon at Eiler-Martin Stadium. With the victory, the Warriors (1-0), began the season...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Warriors Come From Behind in Chippy 2-1 Victory over Felician

EAST STROUDSBURG – Trailing 1-0 in the sixth minute, the East Stroudsburg University men's soccer team rallied for a pair of second half goals to lift ESU over Felician, 2-1, on Thursday evening inside Eiler-Martin Stadium. A pair of newcomers registered goals for ESU, with freshmen Nathan Bradway equalizing...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA

