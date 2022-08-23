Mizzi Studio Designs 9 Royal Parks Kiosks Using Sustainable Materials and Traditional Craft Techniques

Read full article on original website
architizer.com
Lemanarc SA Celebrates the Ceremony of Life at Xiamen Humanity Maternity Hospital
Xiamen Humanity Maternity Hospital brings a precise design which successfully achieves a better professional service from both gynecologists and obstetrics. This efficiency improvement is explored through its unique form which makes childbirth and its related medical treatments positively memorable. The well-arranged curves of the building bring a closer feeling to the main atrium located in the inner space of each floor. From pre-delivery all the way to post-natal rehabilitation and childcare growth, Xiamen Humanity Maternity Hospital provides a full chain of services, becoming a live theatre performance which celebrates the ceremony of life.
Notting Hill carnival reclaims streets with effusion of colour and joy
Thousands of people flooded the streets of west London in a sea of colour and noise as the Notting Hill carnival came back after a three-year hiatus. For many, the return of Europe’s biggest street party was an opportunity to celebrate African-Caribbean culture and reflect on the events of recent years.
architizer.com
Contemporary Vaults: 6 Modern Iterations of a Age-Old Architectural Classic
Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Vaults have existed in architecture for thousands of years. Essentially an extrusion of an arch along an axis, the structural value of the self-supporting form has made it a popular motif across typologies and around the world: from the construction of homes, religious buildings and more. Additionally, arches can be created using a variety of materials such as stone, brick, timber and even bamboo. Some examples of traditional vault forms include smooth barrel vaults, complex groin vaults, pointed arch vaults and decorative rib vaults, among others. These systems not only act as a structural framework but also help elevate plain ceilings. With each innovation in arch-building technology came new aesthetic styles and forms of architectural expression.
