Mizzi Studio Designs 9 Royal Parks Kiosks Using Sustainable Materials and Traditional Craft Techniques

Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Vaults have existed in architecture for thousands of years. Essentially an extrusion of an arch along an axis, the structural value of the self-supporting form has made it a popular motif across typologies and around the world: from the construction of homes, religious buildings and more. Additionally, arches can be created using a variety of materials such as stone, brick, timber and even bamboo. Some examples of traditional vault forms include smooth barrel vaults, complex groin vaults, pointed arch vaults and decorative rib vaults, among others. These systems not only act as a structural framework but also help elevate plain ceilings. With each innovation in arch-building technology came new aesthetic styles and forms of architectural expression.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO