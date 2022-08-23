Read full article on original website
The 6 Largest Colorado Cities with the Best Views
A change of scenery is often one of the biggest reasons that people move and in Colorado, we have no shortage of amazing views. Lawnlove recently compiled a list of the 200 biggest cities in America with the best residential views and it comes as no surprise that several cities in Colorado were listed.
Life Expectancy In Colorado: How Long Will You Live?
The odds of that happening are... well, I don't think I need to tell you - but one thing's for sure, we all had a better shot at living forever before the COVID-19 pandemic shook the world. For residents of Colorado, the odds of living a long life are currently...
Colorado’s Biggest House Boasts 16 Bathrooms, an Elevator, and Car Wash
A huge home that is only 30 years old was once owned by a Saudi prince and is bigger than the White House. If you've ever wondered how big the biggest house in Colorado is, the gang at Angi (formerly Angie's List) has tracked that information down for you. It's definitely very big and very expensive, though it is not currently on the market.
25 Things to Take With You When Hiking a 14er in Colorado
Colorado is home to 15 separate mountain ranges with 58 peaks that are above 14,000 feet. It's an epic feat to cross 'hiking a 14er' off your bucket list. Whether you're a newbie setting out to hike your very first 14er or have tackled other peaks in the past, it's important to make sure you're properly prepared.
Hundreds of Elk Rolling Through a Big Field in Colorado
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
See One of the Oldest Giraffes in the Country at a Colorado Zoo
The Denver Zoo is home to animals from all over the world — including one of the nation's oldest giraffes. According to a Facebook post, the Zoo's matriarchal giraffe, Kipele, is now the fourth oldest giraffe in the country's AZA-accredited zoos, having just had her 29th birthday. Kipele...
Brave Little Doggie Chases Off A Bear In Colorado
What's the saying? It's not the size of the dog in the fight but the size of the fight in the dog. I think that perfectly sums up the incident that took place recently down in Castle Rock when a brave little pomeranian scared away a big bad bear. This...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
Colorado’s 10 Most Iconic Restaurants According to Uncover Colorado
Wednesday, August 24, 2022, we celebrated Iconic American Restaurants Day. Colorado is home to a number of food venues that could easily be described as icons. Here's a look a the top 10 "Most Iconic" restaurants in Colorado, according to to Uncover Colorado. You'll recognize some of these names in...
Six Ski Resorts in Colorado Announce 2022 Opening Dates
It still may be pretty warm on the Front Range of Colorado, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be preparing for the upcoming ski and snowboard season. In Colorado, temperatures can change quickly and one season can be ushered in well before its time. The announcement of the opening dates...
Play It Safe: These are the Laws on Hitchhiking in Colorado
A common sighting along Colorado roads and highways? Folks looking for a ride. They say ignorance of the law isn't an excuse for breaking it, so we've decided to investigate whether it is legal to hitchhike in the state of Colorado. Hitchhikers, Hitchhikers Everywhere in Colorado. When traveling in Colorado...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
7 Invasive Insects in Colorado You Should Kill Immediately If You See Them
There are a few critters on the loose in Colorado making things harder on the land. It figures these creatures would be a bunch of insects. Worse off, they are not even supposed to be here. While smashing these bugs might be somewhat satisfying, we really do not encourage you...
This Colorado Town Got Completely Erased by a Devastating Avalanche
It's not surprising if you haven't, considering the town's past — an avalanche completely destroyed it in 1884. Woodstock is a ghost town near the city of Pitkin in Gunnison County. If you visit, you'll find building remnants and a sign explaining the tragedy. Before the avalanche, Colorado Artifactual...
Leaving No Trace Could Have Saved Life at Colorado’s Black Canyon
A tiny bat met an untimely and horrific death at Colorado's Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. Regrettably, this could have easily been avoided. Rangers from Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park shared this sad image last week via social media. Leave No Trace in Colorado. The tiny...
Did You Know Robert Redford Used to Be a Janitor in Colorado?
It's no secret that Colorado has a lot of celebrity connections. Tim Allen, Oprah Winfrey, and Kevin Costner all have homes in the Centennial State. Others — like Bridge to Terabithia star AnnaSophia Robb and SNL-alum Leslie Jones — went to school here. However, there's another famous individual...
Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?
Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
Take a Drive Down Colorado’s Devil Highway Route 666
Plans for U.S. Route 66 were finalized on November 11th, 1926. This road was given the name 'Main Street of America', and connected the cities of Chicago, Illinois to Los Angeles, California. Several extensions were added to America's Route 66 in the early stages. The 6th extension added to the...
Accidents, Death + Flooding: The Sad Story of Sopris Colorado
Colorado has a rich history, but some of it is less well-known than other parts. For example, you've probably heard of Trinidad, Colorado, but have you heard of its former neighbor, the now-extinct town of Sopris?. Sopris was a small town just south of Trinidad and has a sad, tragic...
