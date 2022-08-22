ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Disney World Just Launched This Year’s First Special Offer for the Holiday Season

The holiday season is closer than you might think, and Disney is already preparing to celebrate by releasing the first Resort discount of the season!. The winter months can be an excellent time to visit the Walt Disney World Resort, and if you have been holding off on a holiday trip for some time, 2022 could be the year to finally make your return. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party returns to the Magic Kingdom this year for the first time since 2019, and all four Disney Parks will have their own festivities just for the season.
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence, Daniel Craig, Viola Davis Among Stars Lined Up for Variety’s Toronto Interview Studio

Variety will return to the Toronto Film Festival this year with its annual interview studio, in partnership with King’s Hawaiian. Running from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12, the Variety Studio presented by King’s Hawaiian will include interviews with cast members and directors from the top movies premiering at the Toronto Film Festival. Talent includes Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton (“The Son”); Mark Mylod, Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”); Gina Prince-Bythewood, Viola Davis, John Boyega, Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim and Cathy Schulman (“The Woman King”); Rian Johnson, Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn,...
