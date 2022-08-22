The holiday season is closer than you might think, and Disney is already preparing to celebrate by releasing the first Resort discount of the season!. The winter months can be an excellent time to visit the Walt Disney World Resort, and if you have been holding off on a holiday trip for some time, 2022 could be the year to finally make your return. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party returns to the Magic Kingdom this year for the first time since 2019, and all four Disney Parks will have their own festivities just for the season.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO