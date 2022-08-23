Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
KFC launches lotus seed paste egg tarts for Mid-Autumn Festival
Ever since the summer hit us, it seems like all of Hong Kong has been gearing up for the Mid-Autumn Festival, with numerous restaurants and hotels across the city whipping up their own version of mooncakes. Well, what if we told you KFC is adding their own twist to the traditional sweet treat with lotus seed paste Portuguese egg tarts.
hypebeast.com
Dunkaroos Drops Limited Edition Orange Sherbert Flavor
Dunkaroos is closing out the summer with a new limited edition citrus flavor. After the announcement of its comeback, Dunkaroos has brought back the ’90s nostalgia last summer with the re-release of its classic chocolate and vanilla confetti cookie dip. Now, it has ventured into a more seasonal flavor with the arrival of its Orange Sherbert frosting flavor. The new flavor brings the sweetness, tartness and fruity taste all in one and arrives with its classic vanilla cookies for dipping.
Hypebae
Starbucks Brings Its Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew to the U.K.
A firm favorite across the pond, coffee chain Starbucks is bringing its Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew to the U.K. this holiday season. Perfect for coffee-lovers tempted by the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the cold brew combines cold water with ground coffee before letting it steep for 20 hours. The brew is then infused with a touch of vanilla and pumpkin cream foam, blended with pumpkin spice sauce for the ultimate warming flavor. Completing the beverage is a dusting of pumpkin spice topping, made up of flavors like cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves.
Costco Just Announced A Delicious New Bakery Item—Customers Are So Excited!
Getting bakery items from Costco will always be a treat. From cookies and danishes, to muffins and croissants, there are so many delicious baked goods to enjoy at the big-box store company. As a matter of fact, they just added a new item that dessert lovers will want to indulge in.
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Rolling Out 4 New Menu Items Nationwide, Including Banana Cream Cake
Popeyes has garnered quite a reputation for its savory and sweet selection. While the Fried Chicken Sandwich and Wild Berry Beignets will always hold a special place in our hearts, the southern-style fast food joint is dropping four new menu items that just might give the former two a run for their money.
Thrillist
32 More Drinks Added to Recall of Milk, Oat Milk, Coffee, & Other Drinks
Lyons Magnus, maker of "nutritional and beverage products," has made a significant expansion of a recall it issued on July 28. At that time, it recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The expanded recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
Oreo bringing back fan-favorite fall flavor for first time in 5 years
You know it’s about to be fall when you start seeing two particular words. Pumpkin. Spice. Your calendar might still say summer, but Oreo is already getting a jump on the yearly sweater-weather flavor obsession.
Starbucks Is Facing A Federal Lawsuit After Their Refresher Drinks Reportedly Found To Be Missing Fruit Ingredients
Starbucks Refreshers serve as a lightly caffeinated, fruity coffee-alternative that many customers love to sip on for their afternoon pick-me-up. However, a recent lawsuit alleges that the “fruity” part of these beverages may be deceiving; according to the complaint Joan Kominis filed in Manhattan, these drinks don’t contain the fruits they claim to.
Oreo's Long-Awaited Fall Flavor Is Finally Here
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nabisco is not afraid to throw some crazy Oreo flavors at the wall and hope that one of them sticks, especially when it comes to seasonal flavors. Though there are some Oreo flavors we will sadly never get to try again, the brand keeps trying over and over again to add some pizzaz to its simple pairing of cookies and cream.
Starbucks Pulled This Sandwich From Shelves For Quality Issues After Customers Report 'Stomach Pain'
Starbucks recently pulled an item from their latest offerings after customers and employees reported that it made them sick. Just a couple months after making its debut on the Starbucks summer menu, the Chicken, Maple Butter, and Egg Sandwich finds itself being pulled from shelves. This high-protein sandwich is made of “breaded white-meat chicken, fluffy eggs, and a maple butter spread on a toasted oat-biscuit roll.”
iheart.com
13,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pizzas Are Being Recalled
More than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizzas are being recalled after authorities found they included an undesirable topping: scraps of metal. The affected pizzas, produced by Home Run Inn, are labeled Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although a number of consumers have reported finding pieces of metal on their pizzas, no injuries or illnesses have been reported, per the USDA.
Coca-Cola has released a new flavour that tastes like 'dreams'
Coca-Cola has revealed what the final flavour in the brand’s Creations line will be, and it sounds bonkers. Coke’s new flavour is called ‘dreamworld’ and your taste buds can expect ‘technicolour tastes and surrealism of the subconscious’ - whatever that means!. The flavour will...
I tried five ready-to-drink coffees including Starbucks and Aldi – the winner will save you cash every time
ICED coffee paved the way for cold brew to become one of the most popular drinks around. Whether you take your morning coffee with cream and sugar or nothing at all, you want it to taste good. However, grabbing a cup every day from your favorite coffee shop can quickly...
Customer with allergies calls out Starbucks barista for making ‘unsanitised’ drink
A customer with severe allergies has called out her local Starbucks after she claimed a barista ignored her allergy requests, potentially putting her life at risk.Mia Silverman, who says she has more than 50 allergies and goes by @theallergicgirl on TikTok, described the recent experience in a video which has since been viewed more than 100,000 times. In the three-minute clip, Silverman said she was “debating” on making a video about her recent Starbucks trip, but decided to share her experience in an effort to call attention to the issues faced by people with severe food allergies.The 19-year-old college...
Krispy Kreme Is Selling Special Doughnuts For Dogs For A Very Limited Time
Krispy Kreme is serving doughnuts for dogs for a very special occasion. The chain will start serving these treats on Aug. 26 in celebration of National Dog Day!. Krispy Kreme’s Doggie Doughnuts are doughnut-shaped biscuits handmade by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based company that makes artisan-baked pet treats. The biscuit flavors are inspired by Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors, but made with all-natural ingredients, like carob, a pup-friendly substitute for chocolate.
Time Out Global
The 13 best treehouse Airbnbs in Atlanta
Soak up impressive views and some back-to-nature vibes at these idyllic Airbnb escapes. Atlanta is one of the most exciting places to say in Georgia, and that's not just because it's the capital. The birthplace of memorable musical movements, Coca-Cola, and the world's largest drive-in restaurant, it's really got its own vibe going on. But what makes this place so unique? That's got to be the lush urban tree canopy, which gives Atlanta the nickname of The City in a Forest. Yeah, it's pretty woody here.
Time Out Global
The Magistracy comes back to life after four decades with Black Sheep Restaurants
Black Sheep Restaurants, one of the city’s leading hospitality groups that constantly provides diners with stellar food and beverage experiences, has announced that they will be breathing new life into The Magistracy in Tai Kwun – a declared monument and one of the oldest surviving law court buildings in Hong Kong. Ceasing judiciary functions in 1984, The Magistracy ended its chapter in Hong Kong’s history and stood empty for over forty years. However, with this ambitious project from Black Sheep Restaurants, the historic building will soon become a hybrid venue where Hong Kong’s past will coincide with the city’s present and future.
11 Discontinued Ice Creams
Summer is prime ice cream season, whether you’re browsing a grocery store freezer or chasing the neighborhood ice cream truck. But not all the classic flavors—of both traditional ice cream and other forms of ice cream-like, frozen dairy desserts—you may remember devouring are still available today. Here are some of the most missed discontinued ice creams.
The Plant Club: Proof that vegan Italian food exists and it is glorious
The words “vegan” and “pizza” together almost sounds like blasphemy. Add to that, “vegan mozzarella”, “vegan parmesan”, vegan… well, anything, and you could have an Italian uprising on your hands. While Italy might be famous for being the home of the Vatican, it’s the church of food that really holds the power. Which church is your average Italian more likely to furiously defend, I wonder. Say what you want about the pope, but don’t you dare put pineapple on a pizza.And for good reason. If all Italy gave the world was pizza and pasta, that would be enough of a...
marthastewart.com
Martha Launched a Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummy Just in Time for Fall—Shop the Limited-Edition Flavor Now
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fall is all about pumpkin spice—the highly anticipated flavor is used in lattes, baked goods, cocktails, waffles, and more autumnal foods and beverages. Now, you can even get your pumpkin spice fix in your CBD thanks to Martha, who recently released a brand-new, limited-edition product that's inspired by the popular fall flavor. Best of all? You can shop her Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummies ($34.99, shopcanopy.com) right now, so you can get into an autumnal state of mind before the weather cools.
