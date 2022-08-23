Read full article on original website
Related
Angry Man Screamed at My Wife for Pull-Thru Parking in Montana
This story is completely true. It seems bonkers that I feel like it is necessary to clarify that I’m not making this up. The following situation occurred earlier this week in Laurel when my spouse was pulling into St. V’s Laurel Medical Center for a routine appointment. She told me about her bizarre parking lot encounter when I got home from work that day, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.
Have You Seen This Rare Animal in the Montana Wilderness?
I was scrolling through Reddit earlier this week, when I saw a photo and a thread that kind of confused me. It asked a question about an animal I'd never ever seen. But, the photo evidence was there. So, I now pose the question to the people of the Treasure State. Have you seen this animal? And if so, where in Montana did you see it? If you haven't seen one, take a look at the black coyote.
Billings Pet Owners Celebrate National Dog Day
August 26 is #NationalDogDay to celebrate and encourage dog ownership of all breeds and was created by the National Dog Day Foundation, according to NationalDayCalendar.com, whose purpose is to rescue 10,000 dogs per year. We're celebrating all the wet noses around the Treasure State, from the mutts, the purebreds, and...
Montana Rental Named One Of The Best For Large Groups
Montana has many incredible rental homes throughout the state, and there are some hidden gems right here in the Gallatin Valley. Many families visit Montana together, but it can be a little tricky to find a rental for everyone, especially a rental with that perfect scenic view. Luckily, we've got some suggestions for you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana Town Is The Star of New Paranormal TV Show
It's great to see films and series show off Montana in different ways, but this particular show might seem a little strange to the average viewer. Variety reports that a brand new TV series on the Travel Channel and Discover+ is all about the paranormal activity in Butte, Montana. The show is called Ghosts of Devil's Perch and follows a paranormal investigator and psychic medium that work to uncover the mining town's seedy past.
40 Food Trucks, Live Bands Set for ‘Battle on the Yellowstone’ in Billings
Over 5,000 people are expected to attend an annual fundraiser for the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings later this month that will feature dozens of food trucks. The Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone is set for Saturday, August 27 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center on Gabel Road in Billings, and includes a full day of live entertainment.
Ugh. These School Drop Offs are the Absolute Worst in Billings
Week One of back-to-school in Billings is in the books and parents once again remember just how awful some of the parking/drop-off/pick-up situations are at local schools. What should be a relatively simple task is a twice-daily traffic nightmare at many neighborhood schools. My theory on why it's so bad.
Ranchers Raise Money for Rare Disease in True Montana Style
Farmers and ranchers in Big Sky Country are some of the first people to help out those in need. When wildfires threaten Montana, they're on the spot; frequently volunteering trucks and trailers to move livestock out of harm's way. They'll donate hay to neighbors in need. The farm and ranch community is always generous with local fundraisers too. Be it a donation of goods or services, or by being a top bidder at hometown fundraiser auctions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
15 Amazing Candy Stores You Need to Know About in Montana
If you are looking for a place to satisfy your sweet tooth, a trip to one of these incredible Montana candy stores is a must. Montana is full of great places to stock up on your favorite candy. Regardless of where you're at in the state, you don't have to travel far to find a candy store.
Is Montana’s Tourist Season A Bust? What Do These Numbers Say?
From Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend, Montana is a pretty busy place. Hundreds of thousands of folks come here to visit each summer to take in all that we have to offer, buy an overpriced Montana t-shirt, something with huckleberries, and be a part of the whole Montana experience.
The Problems with Owning an Electric Vehicle in Montana
You're probably reading this article for one of two reasons, either you have a genuine curiosity about the potential problems of electric cars in Montana OR you hate clicked this and are getting ready to tear my head off. If you're here for the latter reason, let me assure you that I am not a big-oil shill, in fact, I'm quite environmentally conscious. Like many millennials, I've been taught about the dangers of fossil fuels since kindergarten, and I take those dangers seriously. I recycle, I typically take only 3 showers per week and I haven't owned a car for over 10 years— how's THAT for environmentalist cred? Now that that's out of the way, I'll explain some of the issues that come with owning an electric vehicle in this state because I want Montanans to be informed before making such a costly decision.
Do You Camp in Montana Like Mark Wilson? Here Are a Few Signs You Do
Most people who camp that I know would rather camp for a living than work. Not me. I'll ride 4-wheelers with you all day. Same with fishing and making S'mores around the campfire. But at the end of the last event of the day, I need a shower and some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
There’s a Rhodesian Ridgeback Looking for Home in Billings
Our featured Wet Nose this week is named Roswell. He's a 2-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Roswell is a sweet boy who is neutered, microchipped, and ready to find his person. If your family would like to meet him at the...
These Montana Laws are Weird and Hilarious, But Are They Real?
Every state has some weird laws, you see them all over the Internet on lists from your favorite pop culture websites. But, I wanted to find some of the weirdest, most gut-busting laws in Montana and find out if they're actually real. Would you be fined for the oddest things in Big Sky Country? Let's find out.
Flushed by Flood, Yellowstone Park Patronage Plunges Drastically in July
It was expected to be another record-breaking year, fueled by the additional publicity of its 150th anniversary. But commemorative milestones don't have a say in what nature might throw at them. And while numbers are still pretty impressive, they are exceedingly modest by the park's standards and expectations, especially considering the massive growth seen over the past couple of seasons.
Butte’s Tim Montana Rockin’ Billings, Great Falls This Week
It seems like every time Tim Montana launches a new song he gets national attention on Fox & Friends, typically with his fellow Butte native Rob O'Neill riding sidekick. He can easily fill his schedule with shows all over the country, but Tim Montana always likes coming home to Montana.
We’re Number One! Montana Has Highest Number of These in America
Did you know that Montana is one of the most motorcycle-heavy states in the country?. States With the Most Motorcycles Registrations Per 100,000 People in the U.S. Big Sky Country can boast the most motorcycle registrations per capita in the U.S., according to a recent study released by titlemax.com. The study used the total number of motorcycles registered in each state per 100,000 people.
These Types of Gas Stations Are Now Sadly Just History For Us in Montana
I saw an article in the Missoulian this morning about the last full-service gas station closing its doors. The owner of Gary's Service Station is 80 and like most businesses, he can't find anybody to help him do the work. He's 80 years old and is no longer going to fight to stay open.
Montana Man Is The Voice To Some Of Our Favorite Pixar Characters
It's no surprise that when we mention the word Montana these days, people automatically think of the TV series Yellowstone. And who wouldn't? I mean, it is entering its 5th season and has spinoffs being filmed right now in Butte, Helena, and Missoula. One thing people don't realize is that...
Dear Montana: Stop “Oversharing” In Back To School Pictures
As universities begin their fall semesters, local elementary, middle, and high schools will also start their school years. It's an exciting time for parents and students alike, as the kids get to show off their new school clothes, haircuts, and begin another year of academic excellence. However local police departments...
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0