Montana State

Cat Country 102.9

Angry Man Screamed at My Wife for Pull-Thru Parking in Montana

This story is completely true. It seems bonkers that I feel like it is necessary to clarify that I’m not making this up. The following situation occurred earlier this week in Laurel when my spouse was pulling into St. V’s Laurel Medical Center for a routine appointment. She told me about her bizarre parking lot encounter when I got home from work that day, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.
Cat Country 102.9

Have You Seen This Rare Animal in the Montana Wilderness?

I was scrolling through Reddit earlier this week, when I saw a photo and a thread that kind of confused me. It asked a question about an animal I'd never ever seen. But, the photo evidence was there. So, I now pose the question to the people of the Treasure State. Have you seen this animal? And if so, where in Montana did you see it? If you haven't seen one, take a look at the black coyote.
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Pet Owners Celebrate National Dog Day

August 26 is #NationalDogDay to celebrate and encourage dog ownership of all breeds and was created by the National Dog Day Foundation, according to NationalDayCalendar.com, whose purpose is to rescue 10,000 dogs per year. We're celebrating all the wet noses around the Treasure State, from the mutts, the purebreds, and...
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Rental Named One Of The Best For Large Groups

Montana has many incredible rental homes throughout the state, and there are some hidden gems right here in the Gallatin Valley. Many families visit Montana together, but it can be a little tricky to find a rental for everyone, especially a rental with that perfect scenic view. Luckily, we've got some suggestions for you.
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Town Is The Star of New Paranormal TV Show

It's great to see films and series show off Montana in different ways, but this particular show might seem a little strange to the average viewer. Variety reports that a brand new TV series on the Travel Channel and Discover+ is all about the paranormal activity in Butte, Montana. The show is called Ghosts of Devil's Perch and follows a paranormal investigator and psychic medium that work to uncover the mining town's seedy past.
Cat Country 102.9

Ranchers Raise Money for Rare Disease in True Montana Style

Farmers and ranchers in Big Sky Country are some of the first people to help out those in need. When wildfires threaten Montana, they're on the spot; frequently volunteering trucks and trailers to move livestock out of harm's way. They'll donate hay to neighbors in need. The farm and ranch community is always generous with local fundraisers too. Be it a donation of goods or services, or by being a top bidder at hometown fundraiser auctions.
Cat Country 102.9

The Problems with Owning an Electric Vehicle in Montana

You're probably reading this article for one of two reasons, either you have a genuine curiosity about the potential problems of electric cars in Montana OR you hate clicked this and are getting ready to tear my head off. If you're here for the latter reason, let me assure you that I am not a big-oil shill, in fact, I'm quite environmentally conscious. Like many millennials, I've been taught about the dangers of fossil fuels since kindergarten, and I take those dangers seriously. I recycle, I typically take only 3 showers per week and I haven't owned a car for over 10 years— how's THAT for environmentalist cred? Now that that's out of the way, I'll explain some of the issues that come with owning an electric vehicle in this state because I want Montanans to be informed before making such a costly decision.
Cat Country 102.9

Flushed by Flood, Yellowstone Park Patronage Plunges Drastically in July

It was expected to be another record-breaking year, fueled by the additional publicity of its 150th anniversary. But commemorative milestones don't have a say in what nature might throw at them. And while numbers are still pretty impressive, they are exceedingly modest by the park's standards and expectations, especially considering the massive growth seen over the past couple of seasons.
Cat Country 102.9

We’re Number One! Montana Has Highest Number of These in America

Did you know that Montana is one of the most motorcycle-heavy states in the country?. States With the Most Motorcycles Registrations Per 100,000 People in the U.S. Big Sky Country can boast the most motorcycle registrations per capita in the U.S., according to a recent study released by titlemax.com. The study used the total number of motorcycles registered in each state per 100,000 people.
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

