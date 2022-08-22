ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

USC ATH commit Jett White debuts in initial 2025 Top 100 247Sports rankings

USC officially holds a four-star commitment in the 2025 class. The initial Top 100 2025 rankings from 247Sports were released on Wednesday, which featured Orange (Calif.) athlete commitment Jett White, who was newly minted as a four-star recruit. The 6-foot-2, 160-pound White debuts as the No. 91 overall prospect, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC football offers 2023 Virginia EDGE Elijah Hughes

USC reached out to the East Coast for a new defensive front target with an offer to three-star 2023 Washington-Liberty (VA) edge rusher Elijah Hughes on Tuesday. Hughes holds Power 5 offers from Virginia Tech, Stanford, Duke, Maryland, Miami and Virginia. The 6-foot-2.5, 265-pound Hughes is not ranked in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC LB Eric Gentry talks about his motivation, transfer process, positional versatilty

USC linebacker Eric Gentry spent most of training camp getting rave reviews from his fellow players and coaches. Just yesterday (8/24) quarterback Caleb Williams gave solid shouts out to the 6’6” Arizona State transfer. “He's got me here kind of recently. I didn't think he was in. I thought it was someone else. I didn't know the personnel exactly that was on defense because they change so much in practice. And so I didn't necessarily see him on this certain play. And he just, I mean, he just reached up and grabbed it. He is difficult to get the ball over and I'm glad we have him on our team.” Gentry made his media debut following USC’s Wednesday mock game week practice and broke down his training camp experience.
LOS ANGELES, CA
apollohou.com

This is the Best NIL Deal Ever

This is the most SEC and Mid-west marketing deal of all time. Every single SEC team (except for Vanderbilt) should have a a deal in place with Wrangler because this is the most SEC thing I’ve ever seen. While the Texas Longhorns have shown off their ability to get...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

USC's limbo week means Lincoln Riley's honeymoon phase is all but over

There was a strange juxtaposition between the hustle and bustle of the USC campus on Tuesday and the quiet at the end of USC football practice inside the well-guarded walls of Howard Jones Field. After 15 practices of whooping, hollering, and hype, you could sense the Trojans may have hit a lull that even the buzz of the returning students could not forestall. USC is squarely in the heart of “Limbo Week” with last Saturday’s scrimmage concluding training camp and a game week that includes no game week before it all gets real (sort of) in preparation for the Rice “Glass Joe” Owls on September 3. Call the lull just the next opportunity for the program to establish just how different things are compared to the previous regime. The coaches have found a good balance between saying all the right things but keeping it pretty real with the media in terms of the level of play the team has reached or failed to reach since Lincoln Riley arrived.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

WATCH: Quarterback and wide receiver highlights from USC's Tuesday practice of mock game week

The Trojans opened up post-fall camp practice to the media for a short August 23rd morning practice. For this short period we focused on the quarterbacks, filming highlights of Caleb Williams and Miller Moss throwing short and deep passes with the wide receivers and running backs. We also shot plays between the scout team offense and the first team defense at Howard Jones Field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Aug. 25

(Photo OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado) Week one of high school football begins Thursday night for Orange County high school football teams. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter: @ocsportszone.com or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores in our nightly scoreboard, which will be updated.
Austonia

Tech giant Micron weighs $80B Central Texas facility

Semiconductor giant Micron Technology might build a fabrication facility south of Austin, near Lockhart. Details of the facility known as Project Evergreen were revealed in public documents posted to the state comptroller’s website this week. Construction on the project, which has an investment of at least $80 billion, would start in January. Idaho-based Micron has submitted incentives applications with a pledge for at least 80 jobs. It comes as the state’s Chapter 313 tax limitation program is set to expire this year. So, Micron isn’t set on any plans just yet. The company doesn’t own the Caldwell County property it's considering...
AUSTIN, TX

