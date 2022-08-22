Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Dog Bakery In Long Beach for Paw-fect Pup TreatsLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of MeatLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Trio of big Texas high school football games on national TV this weekend
This weekend marks the beginning of the high school football season in Texas. And, with it, there are a lot of big nondistrict matchups as teams look to test themselves early. There will also be a trio of games with Lone Star State teams on national television this weekend, one each night.
247Sports
USC ATH commit Jett White debuts in initial 2025 Top 100 247Sports rankings
USC officially holds a four-star commitment in the 2025 class. The initial Top 100 2025 rankings from 247Sports were released on Wednesday, which featured Orange (Calif.) athlete commitment Jett White, who was newly minted as a four-star recruit. The 6-foot-2, 160-pound White debuts as the No. 91 overall prospect, the...
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football offers 2023 Virginia EDGE Elijah Hughes
USC reached out to the East Coast for a new defensive front target with an offer to three-star 2023 Washington-Liberty (VA) edge rusher Elijah Hughes on Tuesday. Hughes holds Power 5 offers from Virginia Tech, Stanford, Duke, Maryland, Miami and Virginia. The 6-foot-2.5, 265-pound Hughes is not ranked in the...
Live Updates: Five-star Texas A&M commit Anthony Hill kicks off senior season against New Braunfels
The high school football season kicks off across Texas this weekend with a ton of great matchups across the state. Denton Ryan will be among several teams getting going on Thursday night when the Raiders square off against New Braunfels at Mary Hardin Baylor Stadium at 7 p.m CT. Five-star...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Urban Meyer weighs in on Big Ten adding USC, UCLA: 'There is no loyalty'
Conference realignment remains a popular topic across college football, with USC and UCLA most recently departing from the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was among the voices to weigh in on the move. “Yeah can you imagine that? There was a time...
247Sports
USC LB Eric Gentry talks about his motivation, transfer process, positional versatilty
USC linebacker Eric Gentry spent most of training camp getting rave reviews from his fellow players and coaches. Just yesterday (8/24) quarterback Caleb Williams gave solid shouts out to the 6’6” Arizona State transfer. “He's got me here kind of recently. I didn't think he was in. I thought it was someone else. I didn't know the personnel exactly that was on defense because they change so much in practice. And so I didn't necessarily see him on this certain play. And he just, I mean, he just reached up and grabbed it. He is difficult to get the ball over and I'm glad we have him on our team.” Gentry made his media debut following USC’s Wednesday mock game week practice and broke down his training camp experience.
apollohou.com
This is the Best NIL Deal Ever
This is the most SEC and Mid-west marketing deal of all time. Every single SEC team (except for Vanderbilt) should have a a deal in place with Wrangler because this is the most SEC thing I’ve ever seen. While the Texas Longhorns have shown off their ability to get...
247Sports
USC's limbo week means Lincoln Riley's honeymoon phase is all but over
There was a strange juxtaposition between the hustle and bustle of the USC campus on Tuesday and the quiet at the end of USC football practice inside the well-guarded walls of Howard Jones Field. After 15 practices of whooping, hollering, and hype, you could sense the Trojans may have hit a lull that even the buzz of the returning students could not forestall. USC is squarely in the heart of “Limbo Week” with last Saturday’s scrimmage concluding training camp and a game week that includes no game week before it all gets real (sort of) in preparation for the Rice “Glass Joe” Owls on September 3. Call the lull just the next opportunity for the program to establish just how different things are compared to the previous regime. The coaches have found a good balance between saying all the right things but keeping it pretty real with the media in terms of the level of play the team has reached or failed to reach since Lincoln Riley arrived.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Gary Bryant Jr. wants to make impact in multiple ways, excited to play in Lincoln Riley's offense
USC receiver Gary Bryant Jr. can be described in many ways, but versatile is the most apt. He is entering his third year in cardinal and gold and will again be used in different spots on offense and on special teams — and that’s something he embraces. “Just...
247Sports
USC football: WR Jordan Addison makes surprising comments on adjusting to Trojans
USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison is set to enter his junior year in 2022 after two successful seasons with the Pittsburgh Panthers. Last year, Addison took home the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top wideout, after catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. Addison joins...
UCLA's 2022 Recruiting Class Finishes at No. 4 in the Nation
With the addition of Italian wing Abramo Canka, UCLA's 2022 recruiting class moved up to No. 4 in the nation. Canka has been ranked a three-star prospect, the No. 147th prospect in the country for 2022. Adding him to the class of five-star combo guard Amari Bailey (No. 9), five-star...
247Sports
WATCH: Quarterback and wide receiver highlights from USC's Tuesday practice of mock game week
The Trojans opened up post-fall camp practice to the media for a short August 23rd morning practice. For this short period we focused on the quarterbacks, filming highlights of Caleb Williams and Miller Moss throwing short and deep passes with the wide receivers and running backs. We also shot plays between the scout team offense and the first team defense at Howard Jones Field.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Aug. 25
(Photo OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado) Week one of high school football begins Thursday night for Orange County high school football teams. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter: @ocsportszone.com or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores in our nightly scoreboard, which will be updated.
Tech giant Micron weighs $80B Central Texas facility
Semiconductor giant Micron Technology might build a fabrication facility south of Austin, near Lockhart. Details of the facility known as Project Evergreen were revealed in public documents posted to the state comptroller’s website this week. Construction on the project, which has an investment of at least $80 billion, would start in January. Idaho-based Micron has submitted incentives applications with a pledge for at least 80 jobs. It comes as the state’s Chapter 313 tax limitation program is set to expire this year. So, Micron isn’t set on any plans just yet. The company doesn’t own the Caldwell County property it's considering...
Texas State University smashes record for freshman enrollment
Texas State University has eclipsed its record for freshman enrollment, with more than 7,500 students enrolled for the 2022 fall semester.
Comments / 0