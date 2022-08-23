Read full article on original website
Malaysia's Mahathir Says 'Highly Likely' Jailed Najib Will Get Royal Pardon
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's veteran two-time leader Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday that disgraced former premier Najib Razak, who he helped bring down, was likely to win a royal pardon and be freed from a 12-year jail sentence for graft that he began this week. Mahathir, whose historic election victory...
Supporters of jailed ex-PM Najib rally for royal pardon
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Supporters of Malaysian ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak rallied Wednesday outside the national palace to seek royal pardon just a day after he began a 12-year jail term, while opponents launched an online petition urging the monarch not to. Najib, 69, was jailed Tuesday after losing the final appeal in a graft case linked to the massive looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund. His incarceration comes four years after his election ouster over the scandal and was celebrated by many citizens as justice served. But Najib’s supporters, echoing his words before he was whisked off to prison, say he wasn’t fairly treated because the top court threw out his bid for a retrial on allegations of judicial bias, and repeatedly refused to delay the hearing to give his lawyers time to prepare. Some 300 of Najib’s supporters, mostly dressed in black, rallied briefly outside the national palace Wednesday under police watch. Several representatives later handed a memorandum seeking pardon for Najib to the palace.
From PM to Prison: Malaysia's Najib Feels Alone and Overwhelmed by 'Betrayal'
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Having played golf with U.S. presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak will now count convicted murderers and drug traffickers as neighbours. The Federal Court ordered Najib to begin a 12-year prison sentence on Tuesday after upholding a conviction on charges...
Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib returns to court for 1MDB trial
Jailed Malaysian ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak returned to court Thursday for a second corruption trial over the pilfering of the 1MDB state fund, two days after he began a 12-year prison term for graft.Najib, 69, became Malaysia's first leader to be imprisoned Tuesday after the country's top court rejected his final appeal in his first graft case linked to the looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad fund. His incarceration comes four years after his election ouster over the scandal and was celebrated by many citizens as justice served.Wearing a dark blue suit, red tie and face mask, Najib sat...
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media
A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
U.S. to return $23 million looted by late dictator Abacha to Nigeria - officials
ABUJA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The United States will turn over to Nigeria $23 million taken by former military ruler Sani Abacha, officials said at an event to sign the agreement on Tuesday.
U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal
BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
India tycoon Adani in hostile bid for news channel NDTV
Asia's richest man Gautam Adani is seeking to take over Indian news broadcaster New Delhi Television, which is widely known as NDTV. It comes as the multi-billionaire moved to take a majority stake in the firm. NDTV says this "was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent" of...
Argentina prosecutor seeks 12 yrs jail for VP Kirchner in graft trial
Argentina's public prosecutor on Monday asked that Vice President Cristina Kirchner be sentenced to 12 years in prison and disqualified from public office for life for alleged corruption during her two terms as president. Sergio Mola, another public prosecutor, said "there were systematic irregularities in the tenders over a 12-year period."
Russia's influence is at risk in the Southern African nation of Angola as voters head to the polls
The ripples of global geopolitical history and proxy politics are deeply entrenched in Angola, one of the largest economies in sub-Saharan Africa and its second-largest oil producer. President Joao Lourenco's government abstained from the U.N. resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, while opposition UNITA was vocal in...
Explainer-Behind Bars, Malaysia's Najib Has Few 'Get Out of Jail' Cards Left to Play
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Having begun a 12-year jail sentence on Tuesday, former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak is expected to scramble for ways to obtain early release after losing his final appeal in a case linked to a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal. Whatever options Najib pursues, there are still...
China Is Losing Ground in Sri Lanka
Beijing is blamed unfairly for its role in the island’s crisis – but its response has hardly enhanced China’s influence. Beijing is blamed unfairly for its role in the island’s crisis – — but its response has hardly enhanced China’s influence. The Chinese...
Suspended Thai PM to attend defence ministry meeting
BANGKOK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Suspended Thai prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is to attend a defence ministry meeting on Thursday as a longtime ally begins his first full day as acting premier and Thailand settled in for weeks of uncertainty while a court ponders Prayuth's future.
Britain’s former Myanmar ambassador detained in Yangon, report says
Myanmar has detained Britain’s former envoy to the southeast Asian nation, two people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.Vicky Bowman runs the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business. Her husband Htein Lin, a Burmese artist and a former political prisoner who was sent to prison between 1998 and 2004, was detained as well.The former UK ambassador and her husband have reportedly been charged with immigration offences, a person aware of the matter told the news agency, adding that the two were in custody. Ms Bowman and her husband have been sent to Insein prison, an infamous jail...
India's NDTV Seeks to Block Billionaire Adani's Takeover on Regulatory Grounds
MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Thursday sought to block Gautam Adani's attempt to acquire a majority stake in the news network, saying regulatory restrictions meant the bid from the billionaire tycoon's group could not proceed. NDTV is regarded by some as one of the few independent...
Australia launches inquiry into former PM Scott Morrison: ‘Our democracy is precious’
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said he is initiating an inquiry into how his predecessor Scott Morrison secretly assigned himself to lead multiple ministries during the Covid-19 pandemic.“Today I announced the Cabinet has agreed to an inquiry into how the former Prime Minister secretly appointed himself to multiple ministries,” Mr Albanese said on Tuesday.“Our democracy is precious. Australians deserve to know who is responsible for making decisions on their behalf,” the Australian leader said on Twitter.This comes after the Oceania island’s solicitor general Stephen Donaghue said while the appointments concerning Mr Morrison were legal, they “fundamentally undermined” a responsible...
Zelenskiy Says He and Biden Discussed Next Steps in War Against Russia
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had "a great conversation" with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday and thanked him for his support in the war against Russia. "We discussed Ukraine's further steps on our path to the victory over the aggressor and (the) importance of holding Russia...
India fires three officers for accidentally launching missile into Pakistan in March
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The Indian Air Force said on Tuesday the government had sacked three officers for accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan in March, an incident that the two nuclear-armed rivals handled calmly as there were no casualties. Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of...
Angola’s incumbent claims election lead amid rising tensions
Provisional results from elections in Angola have put the incumbent president, João Lourenço, and the ruling People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) ahead. The polls are the most tightly contested vote in the country’s democratic history, and have been described by analysts as an “existential moment”.
