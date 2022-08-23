Read full article on original website
Tennis-Medvedev handed tough draw for U.S. Open title defence
NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Top seed Daniil Medvedev will open his U.S. Open title defence onMonday against American Stefan Kozlov but faces major hurdles on the path to a second Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows, including in-form Australian Nick Kyrgios.
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Noah Lyles pulls away, Aleia Hobbs upsets: Lausanne Diamond League results, highlights
Two-time reigning world champion Noah Lyles of the U.S. continued his undefeated 200m season, holding off reigning 400m world champion Michael Norman at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne. Norman got the better start, giving Lyles quite a task to catch him in the second half of the race. But...
John McEnroe Tears Into U.S. Open Over Novak Djokovic: ‘I Think It’s Bullshit’
On Thursday, tennis great Novak Djokovic announced on Twitter that he would not be participating in the 2022 U.S. Open.“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” he wrote. “Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”The reason, of course, is that Djokovic is not vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, and current U.S. rules require that non-U.S. citizens be vaccinated in order to receive...
Lausanne Diamond League schedule, times and how to watch on TV and online tonight
The 2022 Diamond League season continues with another star-studded meet in Lausanne, Switzerland tonight.It’s been a hectic few weeks of athletics action for the British stars, with the World Championships in Eugene being followed by the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and then the European Championships in Munich.But the big international names are ready to go again, with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah set to go head-to-head again in the 100m final.Elsewhere, the Athletissima meet features a packed schedule with Noah Lyles and Yulimar Rojas also in action as the season begins to wind down ahead of meetings in Brussels and...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Rafael Nadal Comments on Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open Absence
The 22-time Grand Slam champion said the Serbian’s absence will affect the fans, the tournament and the players.
Tennis-Williams sisters accept U.S. Open doubles wildcard
Aug 27 (Reuters) - Serena Williams and older sister Venus have accepted a doubles wildcard for the U.S. Open, tournament organisers said on Saturday. The Williams sisters are two-times doubles champions at season's final major, having triumphed together in 1999 and 2009. Together they have won 14 women's Grand Slam doubles titles.
