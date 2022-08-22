ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wqcs.org

USACE: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies

Florida - Saturday August 20, 2022: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is the primary agency responsible for Lake Okeechobee management. The data in this report are for August 15 - August 21, 2022...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report - Aug. 26 through Sept. 2

MARTIN, ST. LUCIE & INDIAN RIVER COUNTIES - Friday August 26, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials report. Please note, any full road, ramp or bridge...
wqcs.org

Florida Democrats Rally for Unity, Facing a Tough Final Stretch

Tamarac - Thursday August 25, 2022: Following a bruising primary campaign for the democratic nomination for governor of Florida, the winner Charlie Crist, and the runner-up Nikkei Fried both appeared at a Unity Rally Thursday night in Tamarac. They were joined by Val Demings, the U.S. Senate nominee and other leading state democrats in a show of unity they hope will help pave the rough road they face ahead of the November election.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
State
Maine State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Dunedin, FL
City
Riverview, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
wqcs.org

Chemical Technologies Opens Flagship Facility in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Thursday August 25, 2022: Fort Pierce will be home to Chemical Technologies Holding Corporation’s flagship facility, ChemTech. It is a one-of-a-kind lumber treatment plant created to showcase the company’s ground-breaking TechWood product. Production at the Techwood facility will begin before the end of this month....
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

St. Lucie County Hosts Free Vaccine Event for Unincorporated Pets Sept. 24

St. Lucie County - August 23, 2022: In recognition of World Rabies Day, St. Lucie County’s Animal Safety Division will host a free, drive-up rabies vaccination event at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds for unincorporated residents on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon. In partnership with the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy