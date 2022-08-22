Read full article on original website
Related
wqcs.org
Judge Sets Expedited Schedule for Andrew Warren’s Suspension Lawsuit Against Gov. Ron DeSantis
Tallahassee - Friday August 26, 2022: Judge Robert Hinkle of the U. S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida has signed an expedited scheduling order in the lawsuit filed by suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. The order sets the timetable for all the paperwork and hearings...
wqcs.org
USACE: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies
Florida - Saturday August 20, 2022: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is the primary agency responsible for Lake Okeechobee management. The data in this report are for August 15 - August 21, 2022...
wqcs.org
FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report - Aug. 26 through Sept. 2
MARTIN, ST. LUCIE & INDIAN RIVER COUNTIES - Friday August 26, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials report. Please note, any full road, ramp or bridge...
wqcs.org
Florida Democrats Rally for Unity, Facing a Tough Final Stretch
Tamarac - Thursday August 25, 2022: Following a bruising primary campaign for the democratic nomination for governor of Florida, the winner Charlie Crist, and the runner-up Nikkei Fried both appeared at a Unity Rally Thursday night in Tamarac. They were joined by Val Demings, the U.S. Senate nominee and other leading state democrats in a show of unity they hope will help pave the rough road they face ahead of the November election.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wqcs.org
Chemical Technologies Opens Flagship Facility in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Thursday August 25, 2022: Fort Pierce will be home to Chemical Technologies Holding Corporation’s flagship facility, ChemTech. It is a one-of-a-kind lumber treatment plant created to showcase the company’s ground-breaking TechWood product. Production at the Techwood facility will begin before the end of this month....
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County: You Can Challenge Your Property Tax Notice Up Until September 12
Fort Pierce - Thursday August 25, 2022: The St. Lucie County Property Appraiser completed property value assessments and mailed out TRIM notices announcing proposed 2022 taxes to all St. Lucie County property owners on Friday, August 19. TRIM is the acronym for TRUTH IN MILLAGE and reflects the official Notice...
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County Hosts Free Vaccine Event for Unincorporated Pets Sept. 24
St. Lucie County - August 23, 2022: In recognition of World Rabies Day, St. Lucie County’s Animal Safety Division will host a free, drive-up rabies vaccination event at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds for unincorporated residents on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon. In partnership with the...
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County: Glades Mulch Fire 100% Contained, but Heavy Smoke Likely to Continue for Days
St. Lucie County - Friday August 26, 2022: The Glades Mulch Fire that occurred Thursday near Glades Cut Off and Range Line Road in St. Lucie County has been 100% contained after consuming 25 acres. Several fire district units joined the St. Lucie County Fire District and the Florida Forestry...
Comments / 0