Bricktown is building on the ongoing evolution of Oklahoma City with the addition of a $275 million project that will be erected by 2024. The Dream Hotel Group, known for their luxurious lodging from New York to Nashville, South Beach, and even Bangkok, has now set its sights on Oklahoma City. The group will be collaborating with California-based Matteson Capital LLC on a large mixed-use destination.

