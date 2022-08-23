Once-and-done training would end for Uber Technologies Inc. , Lyft Inc ., and other ride-share drivers under legislation headed to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Ride-share companies would have to pay for defensive driving and how-to-deal-with-unruly-passengers training for each driver every two years. The businesses also would have to make sure vehicles get safety inspections every 12 months or 50,000 miles under a bill (AB 2716) passed Wednesday.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO