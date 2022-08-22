Read full article on original website
Lake Health District Board, Aug 4, 2022
As a public service the Lake County Examiner will film public meetings and post the footage unedited for those unable to attend in person. This is footage of the Lake Health District Board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Lake County Hot Spot, Aug. 23, 2022
It's the LCE Hot Spot for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 — The Examiner's weekly video providing a recap and news teasers prior to the upcoming edition of the Lake County Examiner. Check out this week’s Hot Spot for info about Peter & the Starcatcher at the Alger This Week, BLM Aerial Herbicide Spraying, and Guardianship Program to Come to Lake County.
Collins makes largest timberland purchase in company history
Collins has announced a major acquisition of forestland in northeastern California, which will benefit multiple locations, including Lakeview. On Thursday, Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierra’s, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
Wolf depredations plague Oregon producers in August
This month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed 13 wolf depredations on livestock. Two of the most recent depredations occurred last week by OR103 in Klamath County on a private land allotment in Doak Mountain. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated the depredations on August 17....
Lake County News
California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father
PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
Klamath Falls News
Commentary: Organized Crime in Klamath County
Commentary by, Chris Kaber, Klamath County Sheriff. Organized Crime; that is what we are up against. The laws of Oregon are specific when they define that term and it includes two or more individuals conspiring to engage in criminal activity as a significant source of income or to aid or abet the violation of criminal laws; to include cannabis production and distribution.
KCSO Makes Marijuana Bust In Beatty Area
Tuesday August 23, 2022 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies served search warrants on two illegal marijuana grow locations in the area of Yainax Dr and Pinina Circle north of Beatty, OR. Deputies oversaw the destruction of both grow locations. Both locations had a combined total in excess of 1400...
