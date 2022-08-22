ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum falls 9% as risk-on assets tumble on Fed Chair remarks

Ethereum (ETH) price fell alongside other cryptocurrencies and equities following hawkish remarks by the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. By the close of stock markets Friday, Ethereum was down 9%, near $1,555 per token with bears looking to break towards $1,500. The dip happened after downside pressure late afternoon had seen the ETH/USD pair snap below $1,600 – the losses mirroring Bitcoin (BTC), which broke below $21,000 to touch intraday lows of $20,620.
Solana maintains stability, but price recovery remains subdued by the outlook

Solana blockchain has been touted as an Ethereum killer, but frequent hacks are a concern. Price recovery will be determined by the overall crypto sentiment. Solana SOL/USD was trading back to the $26 bottom that was hit in mid-June. The token trades at $35.5, but the price seems to have stabilized in a market correction. SOL has been at the same price level for the last 5 days. The token’s monthly high is at $47.
Coinbase introduces liquid staking token ahead of the Ethereum Merge

Crypto exchange Coinbase has launched Ethereum liquid staking token ahead of Ethereum’s migration to a proof of stake protocol. Coinbase, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world, announced via a tweet on Wednesday, August 24th, that it has launched its liquid staking token called, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH).
Three undervalued NFTs to buy now

An old saying in investment cycles is that the best time to buy is when there is blood in the streets. That’s because you get assets at massive discounts and can gain a lot once the markets start moving. At the moment, the entire cryptocurrency market is in this situation.
Why is ANKR up by more than 12% in the last 24 hours?

ANKR is the best-performing cryptocurrency amongst the top 100 as the broader crypto market continues its recovery. ANKR, the native coin of the Ankr ecosystem, is up by more than 12% in the last 24 hours. The rally makes ANKR the best-performing cryptocurrency amongst the top 100 coins by market cap.
Coinbase plans to cut costs and is engaged with regulators, says the CEO

Coinbase has been negatively affected by the ongoing bear market, and the exchange plans to cut costs. Coinbase’s CEO Brian Armstrong told CNBC’s Kate Rooney in an interview on Tuesday that the cryptocurrency exchange plans to cut costs. The company’s shares are down by more than 70% as the crypto winter continues to affect its operations.
NEXO is up by more than 18% on Wednesday: Here’s why

NEXO is the best-performing cryptocurrency among the top 100 coins and tokens in the last 24 hours. NEXO, the native token of the Nexo platform, is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. The coin has added more than 18% to its value so far today, outperforming the broader crypto market.
Top Cheap Cryptocurrencies that can easily 10x your money

Bitcoin continues consolidating around the $21k level, and selling volumes are dropping. It is an indicator that the bottom could be in, and what could follow is a steady rise over time before another blow-off top at some point in the future. However, for someone looking for mega gains in the next bull run, Bitcoin may not be the most ideal.
Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton joins crypto VC Electric Capital as an advisor

Ex-SEC Chair Jay Clayton, who left the US securities watchdog in December 2020, joins Electric Capital as an advisor. Electric Capital has also tapped Kevin Warsh, a former Federel Reserve Board of Governors member and Meta Platforms’ Pratiti Raychoudhury. Crypto is seeing a new trend with these kind of...
Cowen expands digital assets team with key crypto-native hires

Cowen has hired former Blockchain.com Head of Institutional Development Jackie Rose and ex-Coinbase VP of Digital Asset Sales Chase Campbell. The two join the investment bank’s digital assets unit Cowen Digital LLC. Rose and Campbell are expected to spearhead Cowen Digital’s institutional growth. Cowen Inc., a US-based multinational...
Bitcoin price drops below $21k as markets react to Powell’s inflation remarks

Bitcoin price fell sharply on Friday to break below $21,000 following remarks by Jerome Powell. The downside followed a similar reaction on Wall Street, with S&P 500 falling 2%. Powell said in his Jackson Hole speech that the Fed would remain aggressive till the “job is done.”. Bitcoin (BTC/USD)...
