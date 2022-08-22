Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Record 200 Billion SHIB Sold by Investors in Two Massive Transactions
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu Users To Receive 5,555 BONE Reward on Singapore-based MEXC Exchange
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
ETH Merge: Binance to Suspend ETH Operations to Maybe Give Users Forked Token
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Solana Weekly Chart Unveils Interesting Opportunities, Can SOL Repeat 500% Movement?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
BabyDoge Holder Count Hits New ATH, SHIB and ADA Accepted at 90 Million Mastercard Merchants, Ripple Expands into UAE: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. BabyDoge holder count surpasses Shiba Inu's, hitting new ATH. The BabyDoge army keeps growing every day as the holder count of the 232nd-ranked token has reached a new all-time high. According to a tweet by @babydogeburn_, the total number of BabyDoge holders exceeded 1,608,600. Reaching this milestone made BabyDoge surpass another popular meme token, Shiba Inu, whose holder count has recently hit 1,212,044, per data shared by WhaleStats wallet tracker. Meanwhile, a total of 6,159,781,942,879 BabyDoge were removed from the circulating supply yesterday. So far, slightly over 47% (or 198,559,701,264,492,704 coins) of the total BabyDoge supply has been sent to dead-end wallets.
u.today
Klaytn's DeFi KLEX Goes Live in Mainnet: Date Announced
Klaytn ecosystem enthusiasts are invited to inject liquidity into all newly-launched pools to take part in KLEX's incentive program. Holders of Klaytn-based coins, large stablecoins and mainstream altcoins can take part in unique initiatives. KLEX protocol goes live, introduces incentivized liquidity pools to Klaytn's users. According to the official announcement...
u.today
This DOGE Index Shows Possible Buying Opportunity
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
52.4 Billion SHIB Grabbed by This Whale in Single Chunk
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
SHIB Trading Volumes Add 114%, Vitalik Buterin Slammed After Tweeting on Censorship Resistance, This Drives Whales to Buy More SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four new stories over the past day. Shiba Inu trading volumes add 114% in day as millions enter market cap. Yesterday, Shiba Inu’s trading volume showed an increase of 114%. In addition to this, Shiba Inu's market valuation surged 7% to 7.68 billion, which might suggest that in the last 24 hours, over $490 million have flowed into the SHIB market capitalization. In the previous 24 hours, the meme coin economy saw an inflow of new money, which has reported a slight 4% increase in market value. According to data from CoinMarketCap, at the moment, this class of dog-themed cryptocurrencies is valued at $17.35 billion. As for the price of SHIB, the coin is currently trading at $0.00001344, down 5% over the last 24 hours.
u.today
SHIB, BTC Can Now Be Spent on eCommerce Giant eBay Through This: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano Founder Reacts to Cardano Being More Intimate Brand Than IKEA, BMW and Bitcoin
Cardano has taken 26th place in the ranking of the top companies in terms of brand intimacy. The crypto start-up's position was higher than that of such companies as Twitter, Nike, BMW and even Cardano's market neighbor, Bitcoin. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson marked the achievement of his brainchild with a...
u.today
Amazon Has "Had Serious Impact" on Burning SHIB on This Platform in August: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cross Staking Platform Now Audited by Ethereum (ETH) Veteran OpenZeppelin
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Rootstock-based WakeUp Labs Partners with Kilimo to Use NFTs for Water Saving Program
Rootstock (RSK), an innovative Bitcoin (BTC) sidechain that supports smart contracts, is going to assign "water-neutrality" tokenized certificates to responsible businesses. Rootstock (RSK) client WakeUp Labs partners with Kilimo to issue "water neutrality" NFTs. According to the official statement shared by the team of Rootstock (RSK), its partner has entered...
u.today
Spells of Genesis (SoG) Launches Askian Door Social Hub in Metaverse
With a new product released, various groups of GameFi and Metaverse enthusiasts will have one more opportunity to interact with each other in an inclusive and democratic manner. Spells of Genesis (SoG) launches Askian Door in The Sandbox. According to the official announcement shared by Everdreamsoft, a top-tier Web3 game...
u.today
Sweat Economy Fitness App Launches SWEAT Coin on DAO Maker
The world's most downloaded health and fitness application for smartphones in 2022 inches closer to having its own digital token, SWEAT. Its IDO is set to ensure the seamless transition of Sweat Economy to a global Web3 ecosystem. Sweat Economy unveils SWEAT crypto on DAO Maker. According to an official...
u.today
Uniglo (GLO) Pre-Sale in Q4, 2022 Might Attract Polygon (MATIC), Tron (TRX) Whales
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ripple Exec Talks Crypto Crash
In a recent interview with London-based media outlet Financial News, Sendi Young, Ripple's managing director in Europe, says that the recent cryptocurrency crash was caused by the unfavorable broader macroeconomic environment. Young says that it would be very challenging to predict whether cryptocurrencies have already reached the bottom of the...
Comments / 0