“Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban recently told Fortune that he remains “super bullish” on Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The merge upgrade, which is expected to take place in less than a month from now, will dramatically cut Ethereum’s energy consumption by a factor of 1,000. Cuban views this as an “important” factor that could strengthen Ethereum’s bull case. Still, the billionaire refrained from making any concrete price predictions since he doesn’t know how the price of the cryptocurrency will react to the merge upgrade in the short term. Cuban believes that there will be enough applications that will drive the adoption of the second-largest network.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO