Here's Why XRP, SHIB, DOGE, ADA and Other Cryptocurrencies Just Crashed
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Cardano Pools Are 33% Ready for Vasil Hard Fork, Here Is How Much More Is Missing
As reported by the largest independent Cardano explorer, Cexplorer, 33% of the nodes of blockchain's stake pools are updated and ready for Vasil hard fork. Sixty-seven percent of the nodes remain unrenewed or in pre-Vasil condition. The end point is predicted to take place around epoch number 375. Another Cardano...
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Launches as Solana (SOL) Trapped in Bear Market, VeChain (VET) Adoption Continues
Cardano (ADA) Shows Biggest Growth on Market Today, Could Be on Verge of Breakout
Mark Cuban Explains Why He’s “Super Bullish” on Ethereum
“Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban recently told Fortune that he remains “super bullish” on Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The merge upgrade, which is expected to take place in less than a month from now, will dramatically cut Ethereum’s energy consumption by a factor of 1,000. Cuban views this as an “important” factor that could strengthen Ethereum’s bull case. Still, the billionaire refrained from making any concrete price predictions since he doesn’t know how the price of the cryptocurrency will react to the merge upgrade in the short term. Cuban believes that there will be enough applications that will drive the adoption of the second-largest network.
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Bitcoin Investors Are Trying to "Get Their Money Back," Here Are Results
BabyDoge Holder Count Surpasses Shiba Inu's, Hitting New ATH
Ethereum Regains $1,700 as Merge Draws Nearer
52.4 Billion SHIB Grabbed by This Whale in Single Chunk
BabyDoge Holder Count Hits New ATH, SHIB and ADA Accepted at 90 Million Mastercard Merchants, Ripple Expands into UAE: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. BabyDoge holder count surpasses Shiba Inu's, hitting new ATH. The BabyDoge army keeps growing every day as the holder count of the 232nd-ranked token has reached a new all-time high. According to a tweet by @babydogeburn_, the total number of BabyDoge holders exceeded 1,608,600. Reaching this milestone made BabyDoge surpass another popular meme token, Shiba Inu, whose holder count has recently hit 1,212,044, per data shared by WhaleStats wallet tracker. Meanwhile, a total of 6,159,781,942,879 BabyDoge were removed from the circulating supply yesterday. So far, slightly over 47% (or 198,559,701,264,492,704 coins) of the total BabyDoge supply has been sent to dead-end wallets.
Record 200 Billion SHIB Sold by Investors in Two Massive Transactions
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 26
DNS Pioneer David Holtzman Joins Naoris Protocol as Tech and Strategy Advisor
Novel paradigm of cybersecurity: What is Naoris Protocol?. The unmatched expertise of Mr. Holtzman will be leveraged by privacy innovator Naoris Protocol to develop its peer-to-peer cybersecurity architecture. Internet veteran David H. Holtzman becomes advisor of blockchain-based security firm. According to the official announcement shared by the Naoris Protocol team,...
Klaytn's DeFi KLEX Goes Live in Mainnet: Date Announced
Klaytn ecosystem enthusiasts are invited to inject liquidity into all newly-launched pools to take part in KLEX's incentive program. Holders of Klaytn-based coins, large stablecoins and mainstream altcoins can take part in unique initiatives. KLEX protocol goes live, introduces incentivized liquidity pools to Klaytn's users. According to the official announcement...
Three Reasons That Might Contribute to ETH Recent Price Drop: Details
Flare Network Partners with Pawnfi to Bring Non-Standard Assets to Flare (FLR)
Flare Network (FLR), a new-gen platform that is focused at bringing smart contracts functionality to various non-programmable blockchains, scores a crucial partnership for its tech roadmap. Pawnfi is set to make dormant assets liquid with Flare (FLR) partnership. According to the official announcement shared by the team of Flare Network...
Shiba Eternity to Feature at Largest Gaming Event, XRP Has One of Best Looking Charts, Cardano Tops PayPal and Netflix with Low Energy Use: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!. Shiba Eternity to be showcased in world's largest gaming event. According to SHIB BPP, a SHIB enthusiast’s Twitter account, Shiba Eternity Game will be showcased at Gamescom. The event is known as one of the world's largest gaming events held annually in Cologne, Germany, where publishers and companies introduce new software and hardware to industry and private visitors. Among its numerous guests, Gamescom will welcome William Volk, Shiba Inu Games' lead consultant. He confirmed his attendance at the global video game fair, stating specifically that he was attending in order to showcase Shiba Eternity.
Solana Weekly Chart Unveils Interesting Opportunities, Can SOL Repeat 500% Movement?
Arthur Hayes Explains Why He Is Still Bullish on Ethereum and Defines New Bitcoin Role
Arthur Hayes, a prominent crypto enthusiast and one of the most popular analysts in the cryptocurrency sphere right now, has once again shared his views on the current state of the market, wrapping his opinion in the already familiar essay format. In his new piece, Hayes once again dives deep into the topic of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy, but without forgetting to express his thoughts on both Ethereum and Bitcoin.
