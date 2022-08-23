ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MN

Hunter in Texas traps rare albino raccoon

LINDALE, Texas — When David Herndon, a pastor in Lindale, found out one of his members was fighting a losing battle against raccoons on her property, the avid hunter decided to step in. What unfolded next was a surprise. “Then my wife said, 'one of them was white,'" Herndon...
Kokomo YouTuber plans statewide treasure hunt

KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana man is setting up a statewide treasure hunt on Saturday. Adam Rood, who manages a YouTube channel called "Driving Me Quackers," is hiding gifts across 10 Indiana counties. The prizes in each location include Amazon gift cards, rubber ducks, and a signed copy of the book "Starfish" by Kokomo author Lisa Fipps.
Oklahoma executes man despite parole board recommending clemency

MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
Man sentenced to federal prison in 'grandparent scam'

INDIANAPOLIS — A New York man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for mail fraud and money laundering connected to a nationwide "grandparent scheme." Jasaun Pope, also known as “Biz," 31, along with alleged co-conspirators Darlens Renard, Princess Elizer, Jennifer Glemeau, and Kareem Brown, targeted and exploited the elderly.
Indiana coronavirus updates: Jill Biden tests positive again for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
