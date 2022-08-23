ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

blockchain.news

Coinbase to Launch 2nd Crypto Derivatives Product-Nano Ether Futures for Retail Brokers

Coinbase Derivatives Exchange (formerly FairX) will launch its second crypto derivatives product, Nano Ether Futures Contracts (ET), on August 29. Coinbase said the BIT would initially target several leading brokerage intermediaries, including retail brokerages EdgeClear, Ironbeam, NinjaTrader, Optimus Futures, Stage 5, and Tradovate, as well as clearing firms ABN AMRO, ADMIS, Advantage Futures, ED&F Man, Ironbeam and Wedbush.
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
blockchain.news

DeFi Lending Protocol Compound Launched its Compound III Version

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) lending protocol Compound has announced that it has officially launched its Compound III (V3) on the Ethereum mainnet. Compound III is an EVM-compatible protocol that enables supplying crypto assets as collateral to borrow the base asset. Unlike in the past, this new version only supports one "underlying...
PERSONAL FINANCE
blockchain.news

Japan to Introduce Corporate-friendly Crypto Tax Law in 2023

The Japanese government has proposed a new crypto tax law that will be introduced in 2023 for companies. Earlier, Watanabe Sota, CEO of Web3 infrastructure firm Stake Technologies Pte, said that in order to prevent entrepreneurs from leaving the country, Japan should minimize corporate taxes on crypto businesses. The Japanese...
INCOME TAX
blockchain.news

Thai Energy Billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi Boosts Investment in Crypto

Thailand’s second-richest billionaire, Sarath Ratanavadi, has said he is increasing investments in the blockchain ecosystem, despite the crypto industry’s bitter winter, according to Bloomberg. Sarath Ratanavadi is the founder and chief executive officer of Gulf Energy Development, a leading Thai energy company with domestic and international projects. He...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Coinbase Says it Will List Potential Forked Tokens Following Post-Ethereum Merge

As the highly awaited Ethereum “merge” upgrade is approaching, the possibility of a fork is more likely, even if its odds for success are dim. Recently exchanges, including Coinbase, have announced plans to consider listing forked tokens. In an updated blog post on Thursday, Coinbase crypto exchange stated...
MARKETS

