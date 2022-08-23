Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
Coinbase to Launch 2nd Crypto Derivatives Product-Nano Ether Futures for Retail Brokers
Coinbase Derivatives Exchange (formerly FairX) will launch its second crypto derivatives product, Nano Ether Futures Contracts (ET), on August 29. Coinbase said the BIT would initially target several leading brokerage intermediaries, including retail brokerages EdgeClear, Ironbeam, NinjaTrader, Optimus Futures, Stage 5, and Tradovate, as well as clearing firms ABN AMRO, ADMIS, Advantage Futures, ED&F Man, Ironbeam and Wedbush.
blockchain.news
DeFi Lending Protocol Compound Launched its Compound III Version
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) lending protocol Compound has announced that it has officially launched its Compound III (V3) on the Ethereum mainnet. Compound III is an EVM-compatible protocol that enables supplying crypto assets as collateral to borrow the base asset. Unlike in the past, this new version only supports one "underlying...
blockchain.news
Japan to Introduce Corporate-friendly Crypto Tax Law in 2023
The Japanese government has proposed a new crypto tax law that will be introduced in 2023 for companies. Earlier, Watanabe Sota, CEO of Web3 infrastructure firm Stake Technologies Pte, said that in order to prevent entrepreneurs from leaving the country, Japan should minimize corporate taxes on crypto businesses. The Japanese...
blockchain.news
Thai Energy Billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi Boosts Investment in Crypto
Thailand’s second-richest billionaire, Sarath Ratanavadi, has said he is increasing investments in the blockchain ecosystem, despite the crypto industry’s bitter winter, according to Bloomberg. Sarath Ratanavadi is the founder and chief executive officer of Gulf Energy Development, a leading Thai energy company with domestic and international projects. He...
blockchain.news
Coinbase Says it Will List Potential Forked Tokens Following Post-Ethereum Merge
As the highly awaited Ethereum “merge” upgrade is approaching, the possibility of a fork is more likely, even if its odds for success are dim. Recently exchanges, including Coinbase, have announced plans to consider listing forked tokens. In an updated blog post on Thursday, Coinbase crypto exchange stated...
blockchain.news
Former South Korean Deputy Minister Yong-beom Kim Joins Blockchain Research Institute
Yong-beom Kim, former first deputy minister of the Ministry of Planning and Finance of South Korea, will join Hashed Open Research, a blockchain and digital technology research institute, as CEO. Yong-beom Kim served as the First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of South Korea from 2019 to 2021, and...
