MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After back-to-back seasons with a winning record, the Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team has high expectations for the 2022 season, welcoming back a solid returning core while adding on a well-rounded incoming freshmen class.NMU enters the 2022 season picked No. 4 in the GLIAC Preseason Poll, announced by the league on Tuesday. The ‘Cats are also receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches National Preseason Poll ahead of the new campaign, found here. Northern received 30 points in the GLIAC poll, narrowly edging Michigan Tech by a point. Reigning national champion Grand Valley State sits atop the poll with 49 points, followed by Ferris State (42) and Saginaw Valley State (35). NMU slots in at fourth, while Michigan Tech, Davenport, Parkside, and Purdue Northwest round out the poll, respectively.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO