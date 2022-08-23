Read full article on original website
Finlandia adds transfer to women’s basketball team
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Natalie Bartle (Negaunee, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University women’s basketball team. She is planning on majoring in Pre-DPT. Bartle is a transfer from Nebraska-Omaha. She averaged 6.37 points and shot 84.2% from the line for the Mavericks in 2021-22. She scored...
NMU projected fourth, MTU fifth in Women’s GLIAC Women’s Soccer
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After back-to-back seasons with a winning record, the Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team has high expectations for the 2022 season, welcoming back a solid returning core while adding on a well-rounded incoming freshmen class.NMU enters the 2022 season picked No. 4 in the GLIAC Preseason Poll, announced by the league on Tuesday. The ‘Cats are also receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches National Preseason Poll ahead of the new campaign, found here. Northern received 30 points in the GLIAC poll, narrowly edging Michigan Tech by a point. Reigning national champion Grand Valley State sits atop the poll with 49 points, followed by Ferris State (42) and Saginaw Valley State (35). NMU slots in at fourth, while Michigan Tech, Davenport, Parkside, and Purdue Northwest round out the poll, respectively.
Sunny 101.9 FM kicks off 25th season of Negaunee football coverage
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s Sunny 101.9FM will celebrate 25 seasons of local high school sports broadcasting this fall. Mark Evans, MediaBrew Communications Market Manager and play-by-play announcer of the Negaunee Miner football broadcasts, said it’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since the first game was broadcast.
Back to School & Beyond
School resource officers are another team member that many districts rely on. Right now, more districts are in the process of hiring resource officers. Salvation Army distributes back-to-school backpacks for families in need. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:43 PM UTC. |. By Jerry Tudor. The Marquette County Salvation Army...
InvestUP CEO Marty Fittante earns Bay College’s Distinguished Alumni Award
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College has officially announced its Distinguished Alumnus of the Year for 2022. This year’s award will go to Marty Fittante, the former chief of staff for state Sen. Tom Casperson and the current CEO of InvestUP. “It’s humbling – it’s a very kind honor,...
Bay College offices will be closed Wednesday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - All Bay College offices on both the Escanaba, and Iron Mountain campuses will be closed on Wednesday, August 24. The closure is due to employee training; the Bay College bookstore will still be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fall semester begins on Monday,...
MSU Extension Programs can link into 4H programs for students
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Erin Daines, Michigan State University Extension District 2 Director, said the extension could link up with 4H programs to students to provide more opportunities. She explained MSU Extension is all around the state and in each U.P. County. Parents should reach out to the extension in...
Meet the new principals at two Iron Mountain schools
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the first day of school for some Dickinson County students. Iron Mountain High School welcomes Amy Galvan as its new principal. Students returning to North Elementary get to enjoy a brand new playground. New Elementary Principal Andy Mendini shows it off while TV6′s...
NMU to build new Health and Wellness Center
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations were underway Tuesday for NMU to build a Health and Wellness Center along Lincoln Avenue in Marquette. It will combine physical and mental health services for students, faculty and staff. “Our health center, which is in the center of campus will relocate to this space,...
HarborFest to return to Marquette’s Mattson Lower Harbor Park this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Say “goodbye” to summer with HarborFest this weekend. HarborFest is a fundraising event for Marquette West Rotary Club and the Marquette West Rotary Foundation. The festival combines music, food, and beverages as a final salute to summer. Admission is free, but the club will raise money in the beer tent and with raffles.
Comedian Joe Pera performing sold-out show in Marquette Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - National Comedian Joe Pera has a sold-out show coming this weekend to Marquette. Pera has done several comedic shorts and specials set in the Upper Peninsula. Saturday he’s performing at the Kaufman Auditorium as a fundraiser for the Marquette Regional History Center. Prior to Pera taking...
Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson hosts employee appreciation picnic
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson hosted an employee appreciation picnic Tuesday. Around 800 people work for Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson. “The Marshfield [Clinic Health System] Foundation has donated the funds for this outdoor event for our employees. It is really in recognition of the hard work they have...
Annual ‘Finn Fun Day’ to bring day full of Finnish culture
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An event celebrating Finnish culture will be in Negaunee Township this weekend. The 12th annual Finn Fun Day returns to the Negaunee Township Hall on Saturday. The free event is put on by the Finlandia Foundation National Lake Superior Chapter. It will have live Finnish...
Marquette restaurants remind customers to be kind following customer review
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A review written by a customer at Marquette’s Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery has gained much public attention. The critique was not about the waiter’s service, but rather their appearance. Iron Bay defended its employees on social media and reminded customers to respect their staff.
Schools across UP look to hire resource officers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many U.P. schools are taking an extra step in security for students by hiring resource officers. Right now, more districts are in the process of hiring resource officers. The Superintendent of Munising Public Schools, Mike Travis said the hired officer could provide protection to students in many ways.
Local singer/songwriter uses natural sounds to inspire new album
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s the first day of school for Iron Mountain students. Tia makes a splash while testing out North Elementary’s new playground. Plus... singer/songwriter Michael Waite is almost ready to release his long-awaited second album. Waite plays his original song “Pretty...
UP Children’s Museum youth programs coming back in full swing
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is seeing more regularity in its youth programming. Jim Edwards lays out what’s being offered and goes into greater detail about the 8-18 Media program. Edwards explains how the museum is getting into full swing again. You can check...
Philville Art Show rescheduled after cancellation in June due to rain
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. art show was rescheduled for this weekend. The Philville Art Show was scheduled for June but was postponed due to rain. The event is now scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27. The event will feature jewelry, illustrations, and photography from Marquette artists. Organizers say the...
City of Marquette introduces 2023 budget plan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Like all of us, the City of Marquette is dealing with increased costs across the board. This impacts the city’s costs and revenue stream and is one of the reasons it sent higher tax bills to property owners this summer. The Marquette City Commission met...
Plans for marijuana distribution and growing facility in Marquette Township take shape
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township’s Planning Commission approved special use permits Wednesday night for a new marijuana distribution and growing facility. Ottawa Innovations LLC and the Higher Love Corporation have moved into the building located behind Target in Marquette Township. They plan to use the site as...
