mauinow.com
Some residents want Pāʻia and Hāna on radar for Park Maui’s paid visitor parking program
As Park Maui gears up to launch in South and Central Maui, some residents asked that the project accelerate help for congested Hāna and Pāʻia. Park Maui, a new Maui County parking management program, plans to charge visitors to park in some of Maui’s most trafficked areas. The county set aside $3.8 million for the program in its latest budget, and the plan is anticipated to launch in two phases beginning next year.
How Maui is preserving beaches for local residents
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino transmitted two resolutions to the Maui County Council in hopes they will accept the dedication of parks and Dairy Road roadway parcel from Alexander & Baldwin (A&B) Properties.
mauinow.com
Mayor transmits two resolutions to council in an effort to finalize A&B land acquisition
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino transmitted two resolutions to the Maui County Council on Friday to accept the dedication of 45 acres of land from A&B Properties for parks and open sapce. The land acquisition agreement was announced on Aug. 12, 2022 by the mayor and Chris Benjamin, president and...
mauinow.com
Marriott “voluntourism” project helps with fishpond restoration on Maui
As part of Marriott International’s Insurance and Financial Services Forum held on Maui, Aug. 22 to 24, Meet Hawai‘i sponsored a mālama-focused voluntourism project in Kīhei. Sixty attendees, including Marriott executives, hoteliers and customers, helped with restoration efforts at Kō‘ie‘ie Fishpond in South Maui. This was...
mauinow.com
Trash pickup in Kula rescheduled
Due to personnel shortage, curbside trash collections in Kula have been rescheduled for pickup to Saturday, Aug. 27, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced. Trash was not collected today in the affected areas. The affected areas in Kula include: ʻĀinakula Road, Akea Place, Alanuilili Place, Ānuenue Place,...
mauinow.com
DMVL in Kahului to offer appointments on Saturday, Aug. 27
The County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing will offer driver’s licensing and other services this coming Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Maui County Service Center in Kahului. The service is by appointment only, and is being offered to assist customers who found it difficult to visit...
mauinow.com
King urges signature on ‘sleeping zone for houseless,’ but Mayor’s Office waiting for bill
Maui County Council Member Kelly Takaya King issued a statement Thursday, urging Mayor Michael Victorino to sign a bill enabling the $200,000 county pilot project that allows houseless residents to sleep in vehicles at designated county parking lots. A Maui County spokesperson on Friday, though, told Maui Now that the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigators seek cause of blaze that engulfed 2-story Hawaii Island home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed a two-story home in Kailua-Kona on Friday. The Hawaii County Fire Department said the fire at the Kupuna Street home started around 8:20 p.m. They say the home was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke when they arrived on scene.
mauinow.com
Bill to let Maui residents sleep in vehicles in county lots approved, but some wary of sites
A bill to create a pilot project so houseless residents may use their vehicles as overnight habitation in county parking lots was passed Tuesday, but some are voicing concerns over which properties may become a “safe sleeping zone.”. An updated version of Bill 108 was approved unanimously by Maui...
Biologists search for endangered Hawaiian Honeycreepers on Kauai
Five members from several bird rescue teams across the state of Hawaii packed for a ten-day camp on the island of Kauai to search for the last to ʻAkikiki birds, also known as Hawaiian honeycreepers.
mauinow.com
Maui hits 7th heat record this month; water conservation urged for visitors, residents
Maui continued to heat up with its seventh record temperature this month — 94 degrees Thursday in Kahului. The record ties 94 degrees set in 1996, according to National Weather Service. Six other records were set this month at Kahului station: 93 degrees Aug. 17, 95 degrees Aug. 16,...
mauinow.com
Grants up to $25,000 available to Core Four students for business start-up expenses
Maui Economic Opportunity’s Core Four Business Planning series will run Sept. 6 to Oct. 6, with graduates eligible for up to $25,000 in grants for business start-up expenses. MEO’s Business Development Center offers the course virtually via Zoom on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It is geared for those thinking of...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Paid + Surge Parking | Ala Moana Shopping Center | End Of An Era
We all know that parking in Waikiki is at a premium and it’s harder and harder to find free parking in Waikiki. Well, the situation is about to get worse, probably a lot worse. I guess we should have seen this coming, but we were caught off-guard. We find it a sad ending to an era for us at least, of free parking during the day at Ala Moana Shopping Center.
Meet Kauai’s only female lifeguard with Ocean Safety
During Hawaii's lifeguard appreciation week, the County of Kauai wanted to highlight their only female lifeguard Sanoe Ho'okano.
mauinow.com
Parts of Maui without power, list of school closures
7:30 a.m. update: Power restoration efforts / school closures. Power has been restored to affected customers in parts of Lahaina and a majority of Central Maui and South Maui areas as of 7 a.m. Crews are working to restore power to remaining areas of West Maui, Upcountry, East Maui, including Pāʻia and Haʻikū and remaining pockets.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man crashes into utility pole on Maui, marking county’s 15th traffic fatality
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 33-year-old Waiehu man is dead after crashing into a utility pole on Friday in Wailuku, officials said. Authorities said the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. on Waiko Road. According to preliminary investigation, a green 2009 Toyota Tacoma was speeding westbound on Waiko Road when the male...
With food running out, kayaker changes route to Hawaii
For the 45-year-old father, this is his biggest adventure to date. He’s spent the last four years preparing for it. Technical issues and limitations cut his adventure short last year.
Over $10K of fish donated to Hawaii Foodbank
The United Fishing Agency recently donated approximately 4,000 pounds or $10,161.90 of locally caught fish to Hawaii Foodbank, a statewide non-profit that provides food to those in need.
Hospitals working on overdrive forcing officials to search for solutions
From trauma, diseases and COVID, hospitals are near capacity across Hawaii. According to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, 2,749 patients are filling facilities.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
