Georgia State

Boss love
3d ago

Folks just be prepared to stand in long lines and bring your own. The law doesn't say fellow voters in line can't feed or give each other water. It's meant to stop campaign workers from doing it. Those who can, bring an extra sandwich, fruit, snacks and water to assist others who didn't or could not. Team work makes the dream work.

José Rivera
4d ago

which part of 150 feet don't they understand. I can set up a free limitless taco tent with a water hose at 151 feet from the voting station door.

Durond Davis
3d ago

No such thing as humanity anymore especially in Georgia or any racist state...it doesn't matter if you bring your own... since the Trump administration Republicans lost their minds even more than before.

NBC News

Judge declines to block Georgia's ban on giving food, water to voters

ATLANTA — A judge has declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Voting rights groups, who have filed a lawsuit challenging multiple parts of the law, argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while the case is pending.
GEORGIA STATE

