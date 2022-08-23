ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tedd’s Forecast: Wednesday, August 24

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A flash flood warning has been issued for northwestern Clark County mountains in Southern Nevada for Wednesday, August 24 until 6:30 p.m. Ongoing storms could produce heavy rain across the Spring Mountains in Western Clark County. Other areas that could experience flash flooding include Rainbow...
Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, August 25

Clouds and sunshine with plenty of leftover humidity stuck in southern Nevada for Thursday. And there's enough instability to fire off thunderstorms across the desert again by the afternoon into tonight, so watch the skies if you're going to be outdoors. But Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW has drier southwest breezes arriving this weekend to help dry out the air and bring back our sunny days.
