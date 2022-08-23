ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, MI

traverseticker.com

Teen Leaders Outside in the Woods

In collaboration with the City of Traverse City's Human Rights Commission, We Fight is hosting a series of summertime hikes for Traverse City's young leaders. Every Sun. in Aug. from 7-8pm. Aug. 7 at Hickory Hills; Aug. 14 at Brown Bridge Quiet Area; Aug. 21 at the Commons; Aug. 28 at Hickory Hills. Expect snacks, fun & a walk in the woods with friends. Hikes & snacks are free but registration is required.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Benzie Fishing Frenzie

Benzie Fishing Frenzie

Three day salmon fishing tournament with hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes & hundreds of fish being weighed daily.
FRANKFORT, MI
SOUSA!

SOUSA!

Northport Performing Arts Center, Northport Public School. This concert is presented by the Northport Community Band. A non-stop musical treat that showcases the popular & patriotic music that made John Philip Sousa famous. 231-386-2009.
NORTHPORT, MI
traverseticker.com

What You Need To Know About The Recent Northern Michigan Canine Health Scare

Dogs dominated the local and state news cycle this week as word spread about an outbreak of a mysterious canine affliction in Otsego County. “At least 30 dogs dead of mysterious parvo-like illness in one Northern Michigan county” noted an MLive headline from Monday, which quickly caught the attention of local residents. What is this mystery illness, what does it mean for local dog owners, and how can you keep your pets safe? The Ticker investigates.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

TCAPS Middle School Athletics Joins MHSAA

Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) middle school athletes will now participate under the umbrella of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA), "a change that provides additional eligibility opportunities for teams and individual athletes to participate in post-season events, such as regional level tournaments," according to a district release.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

