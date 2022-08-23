Dogs dominated the local and state news cycle this week as word spread about an outbreak of a mysterious canine affliction in Otsego County. “At least 30 dogs dead of mysterious parvo-like illness in one Northern Michigan county” noted an MLive headline from Monday, which quickly caught the attention of local residents. What is this mystery illness, what does it mean for local dog owners, and how can you keep your pets safe? The Ticker investigates.

OTSEGO COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO