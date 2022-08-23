Read full article on original website
Northern Michigan’s Hippie TreeKyle SchepperleyTraverse City, MI
Money available for renters and homeowners in Traverse CityJake WellsTraverse City, MI
Experience the most unique bookstore in all of MichiganJake WellsTraverse City, MI
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
traverseticker.com
Benzie Fishing Frenzie
Three day salmon fishing tournament with hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes & hundreds of fish being weighed daily.
traverseticker.com
Teen Leaders Outside in the Woods
In collaboration with the City of Traverse City's Human Rights Commission, We Fight is hosting a series of summertime hikes for Traverse City's young leaders. Every Sun. in Aug. from 7-8pm. Aug. 7 at Hickory Hills; Aug. 14 at Brown Bridge Quiet Area; Aug. 21 at the Commons; Aug. 28 at Hickory Hills. Expect snacks, fun & a walk in the woods with friends. Hikes & snacks are free but registration is required.
traverseticker.com
PAIRINGS Featuring the Art of Carrie C & Charles Murphy
Enjoy an outdoor "meet & greet" with the artists on Aug. 20 from 3-5pm. Showcasing works in oil, acrylic & watercolor, the Murphys will be on display in the living room of the Cottage Gallery through Sept. 10.
traverseticker.com
Starry Night Exhibit
Northport Arts Association, Village Arts Building, Northport. Art Exhibit at the Northport Arts Association featuring art of the night sky. Runs Weds. - Sun., noon-4pm.
traverseticker.com
What Does Didymo Discovery Mean For Boardman River?
Fishers, kayakers, tubers, and other recreational users will soon see signs posted along the Boardman River cautioning them to clean their equipment after didymo – a dreaded invasive algae also known as “rock snot” – was identified this week in a popular stretch of river at Shumsky’s Canoe Launch and East River Road. Unconfirmed homeowner reports indicate didymo may be present in other sections of the Boardman, posing potential habitat and aesthetic risks to the waterway.
traverseticker.com
What You Need To Know About The Recent Northern Michigan Canine Health Scare
Dogs dominated the local and state news cycle this week as word spread about an outbreak of a mysterious canine affliction in Otsego County. “At least 30 dogs dead of mysterious parvo-like illness in one Northern Michigan county” noted an MLive headline from Monday, which quickly caught the attention of local residents. What is this mystery illness, what does it mean for local dog owners, and how can you keep your pets safe? The Ticker investigates.
traverseticker.com
Northport Farmers Market
Held every Fri. through Sept. 9 across from the marina at 105 S. Bay St., Northport.
traverseticker.com
TCAPS Middle School Athletics Joins MHSAA
Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) middle school athletes will now participate under the umbrella of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA), "a change that provides additional eligibility opportunities for teams and individual athletes to participate in post-season events, such as regional level tournaments," according to a district release.
