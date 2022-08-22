Don’t expect to see a new season of Floribama Shore anytime soon. MTV has opted not to move forward with a fifth season of the reality series, at least for now, sources tell Deadline. We hear the future of the series is being evaluated. Floribama Shore is an extension to MTV’s blockbuster Shore franchise from Jersey Shore creator/executive producer SallyAnn Salsano. The first three seasons were set in the Florida Panhandle, then the show headed west to Montana and Lake Havasu, AZ. Season 4 picked up following an explosive summer in St. Pete Beach as castmates Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall,...

TV SERIES ・ 27 MINUTES AGO