NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report in the death of country singer Naomi Judd that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee.
Don’t expect to see a new season of Floribama Shore anytime soon. MTV has opted not to move forward with a fifth season of the reality series, at least for now, sources tell Deadline. We hear the future of the series is being evaluated. Floribama Shore is an extension to MTV’s blockbuster Shore franchise from Jersey Shore creator/executive producer SallyAnn Salsano. The first three seasons were set in the Florida Panhandle, then the show headed west to Montana and Lake Havasu, AZ. Season 4 picked up following an explosive summer in St. Pete Beach as castmates Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall,...
If there's a second season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin — fingers crossed — I hope maybe they'll address that poor, forgotten Milwood High janitor who went missing that somehow no one ever mentioned or noticed.
"Paul Rudd is a sweetheart. If anyone hates him, it’s the pharmaceutical industry because they wish they knew his magical concoction that keeps him forever young."
