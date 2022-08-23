Reading Kirstin Downey’s article, “Honolulu Lacks A Historic Preservation Commission. That May Put Some Sites At Risk,” inspired a trip down memory lane for me. My dad was a builder like me and he did a lot of renovation and restoration of old buildings in Chinatown, urban Honolulu and even on neighbor islands. The most notable of these was the restoration of Honolulu’s first “skyscraper,” the Stangenwald Building on Merchant Street. There were many others and I grew up exploring these projects on a regular basis.

