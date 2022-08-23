ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoenwald Ready to Show Out

HONOLULU — In the summer of 2017, a young Gavin Schoenwald publicly announced that he intended to play football at Vanderbilt University. It was a newsworthy announcement for the Nashville community, given that Schoenwald was a Brentwood Academy star who had made headlines for years for his performance on the football field and basketball court.
vucommodores.com

Game Day Guide for Football

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In advance of the Commodores’ first home football contest next month, Vanderbilt Athletics has revealed game day information and activities—both returning from last fall and new—for the 2022 season. The Dores are scheduled to play six games at Vanderbilt Stadium, which is celebrating...
vucommodores.com

Commodores Open Home Slate Thursday

Vs. Western Kentucky (1-1-0) vs. Providence (1-1-0) Thursday, Aug. 25 • 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 • 6 p.m. Vanderbilt Soccer Complex Vanderbilt Soccer Complex. The Commodores open the 2022 home slate Thursday night when they welcome Western Kentucky to the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex (7 p.m.). Against the...
vucommodores.com

Wolfpack Waiting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team will face NC State at the inaugural Legends of Basketball Showcase it was announced Tuesday by the National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) and Intersport. The matchup is set to take place at the United Center in Chicago, on Dec....
vucommodores.com

History Lesson in Hawai'i

HONOLULU — Tuesday in Hawai’i, the Vanderbilt football program’s second day on the island of O’ahu, included a special trip for some members of the team. Commodores who play defense, along with head coach Clark Lea and some support staff members, took an afternoon excursion to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
vucommodores.com

Fountain Named Director of Operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Althea Thomas, Vanderbilt director of cross country and track and field, has announced the hiring of Whitney Fountain to be the program’s director of operations. “Whitney is hardworking and competent,” Thomas said. “She has taken her love for track and field—plus the tangible characteristics that made her...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Vanderbilt comes to the islands as an unfamiliar foe for UH football

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team is just days away from kicking off the 2022 season. Hawaii opens the first season under head coach Timmy Chang against the Vanderbilt Commodores of the SEC, a match up that doesn’t come around very often. Vandy is coming off...
