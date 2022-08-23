Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim Hemraj
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
Related
vucommodores.com
Schoenwald Ready to Show Out
HONOLULU — In the summer of 2017, a young Gavin Schoenwald publicly announced that he intended to play football at Vanderbilt University. It was a newsworthy announcement for the Nashville community, given that Schoenwald was a Brentwood Academy star who had made headlines for years for his performance on the football field and basketball court.
vucommodores.com
Game Day Guide for Football
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In advance of the Commodores’ first home football contest next month, Vanderbilt Athletics has revealed game day information and activities—both returning from last fall and new—for the 2022 season. The Dores are scheduled to play six games at Vanderbilt Stadium, which is celebrating...
vucommodores.com
Commodores Open Home Slate Thursday
Vs. Western Kentucky (1-1-0) vs. Providence (1-1-0) Thursday, Aug. 25 • 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 • 6 p.m. Vanderbilt Soccer Complex Vanderbilt Soccer Complex. The Commodores open the 2022 home slate Thursday night when they welcome Western Kentucky to the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex (7 p.m.). Against the...
vucommodores.com
Wolfpack Waiting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team will face NC State at the inaugural Legends of Basketball Showcase it was announced Tuesday by the National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) and Intersport. The matchup is set to take place at the United Center in Chicago, on Dec....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vucommodores.com
History Lesson in Hawai'i
HONOLULU — Tuesday in Hawai’i, the Vanderbilt football program’s second day on the island of O’ahu, included a special trip for some members of the team. Commodores who play defense, along with head coach Clark Lea and some support staff members, took an afternoon excursion to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
vucommodores.com
Fountain Named Director of Operations
NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Althea Thomas, Vanderbilt director of cross country and track and field, has announced the hiring of Whitney Fountain to be the program’s director of operations. “Whitney is hardworking and competent,” Thomas said. “She has taken her love for track and field—plus the tangible characteristics that made her...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Vanderbilt comes to the islands as an unfamiliar foe for UH football
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team is just days away from kicking off the 2022 season. Hawaii opens the first season under head coach Timmy Chang against the Vanderbilt Commodores of the SEC, a match up that doesn’t come around very often. Vandy is coming off...
Timmy Chang hoping to make new history as UH head coach
Timmy Chang is set to make his head coaching debut for his alma mater on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hawaii dad paves way for son’s Little League World Series
The year was 1988, and the stands at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania were packed to watch Hawaii win their first United States championship. Then, Pearl City Little League featured Ken Noda. His son, Mikah, is on this year's Honolulu world series team.
Honolulu coach Gerald Oda cleared from COVID protocols
Honolulu Little League manager Gerald Oda has yet to coach in the LLWS.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Pearland in win or go home situation at Little League World Series after 6-0 loss to Hawaii
Pearland finds itself in a win or go home scenario for the rest of the 2022 Little League World Series. Honolulu, Hawaii shutout Pearland 6-0 Monday night, the first loss of the tournament for the team. Hawaii, designated Team West in the bracket, had been the hottest team of the LLWS heading into the game and the hot streak continued.
Top 10 elementary schools in Hawaii
NICHE ranked dozens of Hawaii elementary schools on factors like student-teacher ratio, free or reduced lunch and enrollment numbers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS: Celebrating Duke Kahanamoku on his birthday
He is remembered not only for his incredible athletic accomplishments but also for his personal doctrine of aloha.
Virginia couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a Hawaii vacation that turned into a nightmare for a Virginia family. Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy. Honolulu police said the driver of a pickup truck crashed […]
Hawaii Magazine
These are 5 of the Coolest Cafés in Kaimukī
Coffee shops are true community gathering places. It’s in neighborhood cafés that doctors, lawyers, teachers, artists and travelers all coalesce, uniting over a similar need—caffeine. This very reason often makes cafés representative of the neighborhood’s residents and even the types of visitors it draws. There’s much to discover in a neighborhood through the coffee culture.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii prepares for rollout of improved COVID booster (and hopes interest is high)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 77% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID. But only about half of those people went back to get their first booster doses. And just 15% got their second booster, which is restricted to those at higher risk of severe disease. Now, state...
KITV.com
Legendary rock band, Journey, returns to Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of America's most widely-loved and iconic rock bands is coming back to Hawai'i for the first time in five years. Journey will take the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.
What Is A Historic Property?
Reading Kirstin Downey’s article, “Honolulu Lacks A Historic Preservation Commission. That May Put Some Sites At Risk,” inspired a trip down memory lane for me. My dad was a builder like me and he did a lot of renovation and restoration of old buildings in Chinatown, urban Honolulu and even on neighbor islands. The most notable of these was the restoration of Honolulu’s first “skyscraper,” the Stangenwald Building on Merchant Street. There were many others and I grew up exploring these projects on a regular basis.
BEAT OF HAWAII
210 Flights Delayed Again At 5 Hawaii Airports
It’s been three weeks since Hawaii flight delays last caught our attention. But unfortunately, these seem to be an eternal problem, as reported by the flight-tracking service FlightAware and by OAG’s FlightView. On Tuesday and Wednesday, 210 Hawaii flight delays took place at five Hawaii airports. These were a mix of short and long delays on both mainland and interisland flights.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former Gov. Ben Cayetano recovering after heart stent implant procedure
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Gov. Ben Cayetano is recovering after undergoing a heart stent implant procedure on Monday. The 82-year-old said doctors implanted two stents after they found three blockages in a major coronary artery. In a post on Facebook, Cayetano said one of his doctors found signs that...
Comments / 0