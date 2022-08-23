It’s hard to express what a loss it was for the greater Cleveland community when Dave Smeltz passed away after a long battle with COVID in June 2021 at the age of 66. He was known as the “godfather” of the local reggae scene who, in the late 70s, was responsible for taking the music out of the tiny Jamaican community and sharing it with the larger music scene. From 1978 through the mid 80, it was one of the area’s bigger draws, spawning an even bigger draw when some of its members split to for First Light.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO