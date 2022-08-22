Congresswoman Wexton and other guests discussed opportunities for small businesses on the local, state, and federal levels with business owners from the NoVA Region. Ashburn, VA—Delegate Suhas Subramanyam (VA-87), a member of the Small Business Commission and the Virginia Minority Business Commission, hosted a roundtable discussion today with Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton and small business owners in Northern Virginia Joining them were Matthew James, Director of the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity, and Broad Run District Supervisor Sylvia Glass. The conversation focused on opportunities for small businesses to get local, state and federal government contracts, as well as accessing capital and passing policies that create a better business environment. The event was co-hosted by the U.S. India SME Council. Delegate Subramanyam commented:

