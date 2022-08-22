ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Del. Subramanyam Hosts Small Business Event with Congresswoman Wexton

Congresswoman Wexton and other guests discussed opportunities for small businesses on the local, state, and federal levels with business owners from the NoVA Region. Ashburn, VA—Delegate Suhas Subramanyam (VA-87), a member of the Small Business Commission and the Virginia Minority Business Commission, hosted a roundtable discussion today with Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton and small business owners in Northern Virginia Joining them were Matthew James, Director of the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity, and Broad Run District Supervisor Sylvia Glass. The conversation focused on opportunities for small businesses to get local, state and federal government contracts, as well as accessing capital and passing policies that create a better business environment. The event was co-hosted by the U.S. India SME Council. Delegate Subramanyam commented:
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia

Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
Utility: Guarantee for Large Virginia Offshore Wind Farm 'Untenable'

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Dominion Energy Virginia says a ratepayer protection that state regulators included in a recent order approving the utility's application to build and recover the costs of a massive offshore wind farm would lead to the termination of the project. Dominion made the assertion in a filing this week with the State Corporation Commission. The utility's petition asks regulators to reconsider that portion of their order. A commission spokesperson says a decision on the petition will be forthcoming. He couldn't comment on a timeline. Dominion says its 176-turbine project in the waters off Virginia Beach will be the country's largest wind farm.
The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.

Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
Proposal to expand GI Bill would include veterans' business opportunities

NORFOLK, Va. — The Post-9/11 GI Bill is an educational assistance program enacted by Congress for individuals with active duty service after September 10, 2001. It provides up to 36 months of education benefits at colleges, universities, trade schools, and for on-the-job training, apprenticeships, and flight schools. But what...
Floors in Need of a Change

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – How do your floors look at home? Are they in need of a fresh new look? 50 Floor can make that change in as little as one day. Check out their monthly special offers: August Special – 60% Off All Materials. Call 50 Floor...
Virginia Housing in Hampton – LIVE EVENT

Join Miss Community Clovia and Virginia Housing in Hampton, VA on Wednesday, August 24th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Hampton Roads Main Library (4207 Victoria Road), to discuss home buyer education, facts about credit and how to get a housing counselor.  Learn more at www.virginiahousing.com
