The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Del. Subramanyam Hosts Small Business Event with Congresswoman Wexton
Congresswoman Wexton and other guests discussed opportunities for small businesses on the local, state, and federal levels with business owners from the NoVA Region. Ashburn, VA—Delegate Suhas Subramanyam (VA-87), a member of the Small Business Commission and the Virginia Minority Business Commission, hosted a roundtable discussion today with Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton and small business owners in Northern Virginia Joining them were Matthew James, Director of the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity, and Broad Run District Supervisor Sylvia Glass. The conversation focused on opportunities for small businesses to get local, state and federal government contracts, as well as accessing capital and passing policies that create a better business environment. The event was co-hosted by the U.S. India SME Council. Delegate Subramanyam commented:
Free food distribution event at Virginia Beach amphitheater opens early
Residents of Hampton Roads are lining up to receive free food Tuesday morning at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.
News 3 gets view of HRBT expansion by boat
The nearly $4 billion project is expected to be completed in November 2025, meaning you'll see the work continuing in the area for years to come.
Virginia will release summer P-EBT benefits this week
Another round of P-EBT benefits will be released on Thursday, August 25th, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.
'Distraction is the enemy of education' | Virginia Beach School Board votes to ban cellphones in class
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Students in Virginia Beach are now limited when and where they can use their cellphones. Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said the goal is to cut down on distractions in the classrooms. "We can see in the research we need to eliminate that. But beyond that,...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia
Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
Norfolk business owner paying it forward with school supply drive
"It's definitely overwhelming. When we first put it out there, donations were just coming and coming and coming," she said.
WBOC
Utility: Guarantee for Large Virginia Offshore Wind Farm 'Untenable'
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Dominion Energy Virginia says a ratepayer protection that state regulators included in a recent order approving the utility's application to build and recover the costs of a massive offshore wind farm would lead to the termination of the project. Dominion made the assertion in a filing this week with the State Corporation Commission. The utility's petition asks regulators to reconsider that portion of their order. A commission spokesperson says a decision on the petition will be forthcoming. He couldn't comment on a timeline. Dominion says its 176-turbine project in the waters off Virginia Beach will be the country's largest wind farm.
Ratepayer protection ordered by Virginia SCC could jeopardize Dominion offshore wind project
NORFOLK, Va. — Offshore wind could power more than 600,000 homes in Virginia, and create more than 1,000 jobs. That's if it happens. Local advocates for skilled trades labor unions are excited about what offshore wind could mean for their workforce in years to come. They spoke about that...
Literary Hub
The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.
Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Community Invited to the Allied Forces Family Day & Community Giveaway on Sunday
The annual Allied Forces Family Day and Community Giveaway event takes place this Sunday, Aug. 28, from 1 – 5 p.m. at King-Lincoln Park, 600 Jefferson Avenue. Sponsored by the African American Historical Society of Newport News and the Jenkins Donelson Foundation, the event honors local veterans and their families.
13newsnow.com
Proposal to expand GI Bill would include veterans' business opportunities
NORFOLK, Va. — The Post-9/11 GI Bill is an educational assistance program enacted by Congress for individuals with active duty service after September 10, 2001. It provides up to 36 months of education benefits at colleges, universities, trade schools, and for on-the-job training, apprenticeships, and flight schools. But what...
Inspired by son, Virginia Beach couple readies school for children with autism
After searching for the perfect fit for their son's education, Maegan and Josh Cahoon decided to create it. Maverick Learning Center is a school in Virginia Beach for children on the autism spectrum.
Growing number of students across Virginia switch to homeschooling
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As many students return to classrooms, others are going to be learning from home this year. Many parents have decided that homeschooling could be a better option. Kristine Caalim and her son Ezequiel sat on their couch. Ezequiel is on one side of his mother,...
WAVY News 10
Floors in Need of a Change
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – How do your floors look at home? Are they in need of a fresh new look? 50 Floor can make that change in as little as one day. Check out their monthly special offers: August Special – 60% Off All Materials. Call 50 Floor...
Virginia Housing in Hampton – LIVE EVENT
Join Miss Community Clovia and Virginia Housing in Hampton, VA on Wednesday, August 24th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Hampton Roads Main Library (4207 Victoria Road), to discuss home buyer education, facts about credit and how to get a housing counselor. Learn more at www.virginiahousing.com
