Baltimore, MD

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley shares thoughts on ability of TE Isaiah Likely

By Steve Rudden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens traveled to Arizona to face the Cardinals in their second preseason game of 2022. Baltimore ended up beating Arizona 24-17, extending their preseason win streak to 22. In the win, rookie tight end Isaiah Likely stood out in a big way, catching eight passes for 100 receiving yards and his first-career (preseason) touchdown.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley also had a great performance, and spoke to the media after the game. He was asked about Likely, and showed praise on the rookie as he talked about how what the tight end can do after the catch stood out to him the most.

“I think that’s what sticks out the most, what he can do after the catch. Once he gets the ball in his hands, he gets way more yards than you even expect so, that means a lot as a quarterback throwing to a receiver or a tight end, or even a running back is how much yards after the catch they get. It plays a long way in your thought decision.”

Likely is showing the Ravens that he’s the real deal, and deserves a big role in the offense right away. Baltimore has has success drafting and developing tight ends over the course of their franchise history, and that trend could very well be continuing with Likely.

