Bleacher Report names one trade Ravens should propose before 2022 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens have built up great amounts of depth over the course of the 2022 offseason, especially at positions that were hit hard by injuries during the 2021 season. One of those areas is on the offensive line, where the team has signed and drafted multiple players both on the exterior and interior.

Since Baltimore has so many talented players, they’ll likely face some tough decisions come cut down day. When listing off one trade that each NFL team should propose before the 2022 NFL season, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report named Ben Powers to the Minnesota Vikings for the Ravens, talking about how the former Oklahoma star could net them something in a trade.

“Although head coach John Harbaugh recently called Ben Powers the “most consistent guy there right now,” he could net the club a nice return in a trade…With Tyre Phillips and Ben Cleveland also for the same role, the Ravens may benefit most by simply dealing Powers and removing one competitor from the picture.”

Kay also discussed how Baltimore might be showing their hand by trying out Powers at multiple different positions.

“The team may have showed their hand during the preseason opener by deploying Powers as their starting right guard and giving him snaps at center. Having him display that type of versatility could bolster his trade value by widening the number of potential suitors.”

The Vikings are Kay’s choice as a potential suitor due to the fact that Garrett Bradbury hasn’t panned out, and Powers could step in as their starting center if need be.

“The Minnesota Vikings are desperate for a decent center right now. Garrett Bradbury hasn’t panned out for the club and needs to be replaced for their line to be competitive. They should be more than willing to part with an early Day 3 pick to get someone like Powers before the season begins…With his reps in training camp and preseason at the position, Powers could immediately slot in as the team’s new starting center for 2022. If Minnesota finds a more natural fit for the position in the future, Powers could slide back over to guard or provide depth at multiple spots.”

At the moment it feels like a talented lineman or two aren’t in line to make the Ravens’ roster, and Powers could certainly be one of them if he doesn’t win the starting left guard job convincingly.