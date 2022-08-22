ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Reported details for contract of Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson released

By Kevin Oestreicher
 5 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens traded away wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on the first night of the 2022 NFL draft, sending shockwaves throughout the league. Baltimore then decided not to draft anyone at the position, and didn’t sign a veteran for a long time. However, on Friday it was made known by Ian Rapoport that the team was expected to sign long-time Kansas City Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson.

The five-year veteran instantly becomes the oldest option in the Ravens’ receiver room at 27-year-old. On Monday, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported the contract details for Robinson’s deal with Baltimore, with $895,000 of $1.035 million being guaranteed.

Robinson has played in every game in his five years as an NFL player, catching 145 passes for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has major contested catch ability, a skillset that the Ravens need on their roster. How much of his contract is guaranteed seems to indicate that he has a final spot on the 53-man roster, so he’ll slot in next to new teammates such as Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and more.

