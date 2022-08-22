Read full article on original website
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Valley remembers former longtime high school basketball coach, player Dick Vidakovich
Family, friends and former players for longtime Roaring Fork Valley basketball coach Dick Vidakovich are taking some solace in knowing his recent death was following a day doing some of the things he loved most. Vidakovich, 67, died Aug. 12 when his vehicle went off a curve and down an...
kbhbradio.com
South Dakota Preseason Prep Volleyball Poll
UNDATED – Here is the South Dakota Media Preseason Volleyball Poll, as chosen by members of the South Dakota sports media. Teams are listed with first place votes in parentheses, 2021 record, points and final 2021 ranking. CLASS AA. O’Gorman (12) 23-4 64 2. S.F. Washington (1) 30-2...
Comments / 0