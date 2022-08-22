ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palos Hills, IL

alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Weekend Windup {Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022}

Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022. The weekend is almost here which means it is time to plan! Apple picking has started, so this is a good weekend to get a jump on that. There is still some summer fun to be enjoyed, too. Take a peek at my picks for this weekend:
CHICAGO, IL
elmhurst.org

Elmhurst Quarry Tour 2022 October 1st!

Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility, a site rarely open to the public. Tour participants will learn about the quarry’s history as one of Elmhurst's early businesses, visit various areas including private quarry platforms, and see how DuPage County Stormwater Management currently operates the facility to reduce flooding. Tours depart from Elmhurst History Museum via bus every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. After the tour, participants may take a self-guided tour of the “By All Accounts: The Story of Elmhurst” exhibit to learn more about the quarry’s history. Co-presented by DuPage County Stormwater Management and Elmhurst History Museum.
ELMHURST, IL
morainevalley.edu

Field of Honor event to be held at Moraine Valley

Moraine Valley Community College will be the site of a Field of Honor event Sept. 10 through 13. Field of Honor events, which feature a display of U.S. flags representing individuals being recognized or remembered, are held nationwide in conjunction with the Colonial Flag Foundation and local nonprofit organizations to honor the sacrifice of service men and women or to bring attention to people who have suffered a tragedy.
PALOS HILLS, IL
wgnradio.com

Morkes Chocolates: A staple in Palatine since 1967

Rhonda Dehn, the owner of Morkes Chocolates in Palatine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about their history of candy making for over 100 years, and how they have full line of hand dipped and enrobed chocolates plus hundreds of molded items for all occasions. Follow...
PALATINE, IL
WIFR

Shedd Aquarium offering free admission

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shedd Aquarium is kicking off the fall season by offering free admission to Illinois residents. The aquarium is located at 1200 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Starting on September 6, guests will be able to attend the aquarium every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the...
CHICAGO, IL
panoramanow.com

Rock N Rails Announces Entertainment Schedule

Every Labor Day weekend, Griffith celebrates its railroad history with the Rock ‘N’ Rail Street Festival, which features a fantastic variety of food and street vendors, arts and crafts, family entertainment and non-stop live music on two Entertainment Stages inside a Family Beer Garden and the Live Band music Beer Garden.
GRIFFITH, IN
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown Eats: Palatine

WGN Radio is showcasing the northwest suburban village of Palatine this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Palatine video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in August.
PALATINE, IL
WGN TV

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

American Legion Car Show brings in record crowd

Chicago Ridge resident, Bruce Quintos, put his heart and soul into restoring his 1957 Chevy Bel Air. “It’s truly a labor of love and it keeps me broke,” Quintos joked. “But, in all seriousness, I am living the dream.”. Quintos rebuilt the car just as he would...
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
wgnradio.com

Think twice before posting that back-to-school picture of your child

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to discuss fake free offers from major companies and why you should be cautious of posting back-to-school pictures of your kids. He also talked about what ‘fat finger syndrome’ is and fake five-star reviews.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Find out the rich history of the McDonald’s in Palatine

Laura Herrera, the owner of the McDonald’s in Palatine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the restaurant’s history and her family’s history of owning 31 McDonald’s locations across the country. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
PALATINE, IL
NBC Chicago

Bloomingdale's at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie to Close

One of the largest anchor stores at a suburban Chicago mall is closing -- but according to a press release, a smaller version of it is staying. In a press release Thursday, Bloomingdale's announced that it will close its Old Orchard department store in the fall, and instead, open a smaller retail version called "Bloomie's" in a different location at the mall.
SKOKIE, IL

