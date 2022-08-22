Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
ELEVATE Business Expo on 8/27Adrian Holman
Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hypeChicago Food KingGeneva, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Weekend Windup {Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022}
Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022. The weekend is almost here which means it is time to plan! Apple picking has started, so this is a good weekend to get a jump on that. There is still some summer fun to be enjoyed, too. Take a peek at my picks for this weekend:
elmhurst.org
Elmhurst Quarry Tour 2022 October 1st!
Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility, a site rarely open to the public. Tour participants will learn about the quarry’s history as one of Elmhurst's early businesses, visit various areas including private quarry platforms, and see how DuPage County Stormwater Management currently operates the facility to reduce flooding. Tours depart from Elmhurst History Museum via bus every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. After the tour, participants may take a self-guided tour of the “By All Accounts: The Story of Elmhurst” exhibit to learn more about the quarry’s history. Co-presented by DuPage County Stormwater Management and Elmhurst History Museum.
Christkindlmarket 2022: Locations, dates, hours released for Chicago area's beloved holiday market
The Chicago area's beloved German holiday market is back in 3 locations this year!
morainevalley.edu
Field of Honor event to be held at Moraine Valley
Moraine Valley Community College will be the site of a Field of Honor event Sept. 10 through 13. Field of Honor events, which feature a display of U.S. flags representing individuals being recognized or remembered, are held nationwide in conjunction with the Colonial Flag Foundation and local nonprofit organizations to honor the sacrifice of service men and women or to bring attention to people who have suffered a tragedy.
Maharaj Indian Grill Expanding to Elmhurst and Schaumburg
The Elmhurst site will move into the former home of Uptown Eatery
wgnradio.com
Morkes Chocolates: A staple in Palatine since 1967
Rhonda Dehn, the owner of Morkes Chocolates in Palatine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about their history of candy making for over 100 years, and how they have full line of hand dipped and enrobed chocolates plus hundreds of molded items for all occasions. Follow...
morainevalley.edu
Moraine Valley offers free sign language classes for families with Deaf or hard-of-hearing children
Moraine Valley Community College is offering free family sign language classes for families who have Deaf or hard-of-hearing children ages birth through high school. The classes are taught by Deaf instructors in sign language and written English. The Level 1 class will be for beginners. Sessions will run on Tuesdays...
WIFR
Shedd Aquarium offering free admission
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shedd Aquarium is kicking off the fall season by offering free admission to Illinois residents. The aquarium is located at 1200 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Starting on September 6, guests will be able to attend the aquarium every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the...
panoramanow.com
Rock N Rails Announces Entertainment Schedule
Every Labor Day weekend, Griffith celebrates its railroad history with the Rock ‘N’ Rail Street Festival, which features a fantastic variety of food and street vendors, arts and crafts, family entertainment and non-stop live music on two Entertainment Stages inside a Family Beer Garden and the Live Band music Beer Garden.
Homer Glen village trustee Nicole La Ha Zwiercan wins Mrs. America crown
A Homer Glen village trustee is the new Mrs. America. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan won the crown Saturday night in Las Vegas, competing against 51 national contestants.
wgnradio.com
Your Hometown Eats: Palatine
WGN Radio is showcasing the northwest suburban village of Palatine this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Palatine video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in August.
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
#1 Indoor Entertainment Center In The World Officially Opened In Illinois
If you didn't hear before in a recent story, the place where you can play endless arcade games and enjoy an entire day of fun with your fam just opened in Romeoville, Illinois. With over 135,000 square feet of entertainment, there's bound to be something you and everyone in your...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
American Legion Car Show brings in record crowd
Chicago Ridge resident, Bruce Quintos, put his heart and soul into restoring his 1957 Chevy Bel Air. “It’s truly a labor of love and it keeps me broke,” Quintos joked. “But, in all seriousness, I am living the dream.”. Quintos rebuilt the car just as he would...
wgnradio.com
Think twice before posting that back-to-school picture of your child
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to discuss fake free offers from major companies and why you should be cautious of posting back-to-school pictures of your kids. He also talked about what ‘fat finger syndrome’ is and fake five-star reviews.
wgnradio.com
Find out the rich history of the McDonald’s in Palatine
Laura Herrera, the owner of the McDonald’s in Palatine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the restaurant’s history and her family’s history of owning 31 McDonald’s locations across the country. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Bloomingdale's at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie to Close
One of the largest anchor stores at a suburban Chicago mall is closing -- but according to a press release, a smaller version of it is staying. In a press release Thursday, Bloomingdale's announced that it will close its Old Orchard department store in the fall, and instead, open a smaller retail version called "Bloomie's" in a different location at the mall.
Where To Find Chicago's Best Hot Dogs According To Chicagoans
'I’m getting hungry just thinking about it!'
