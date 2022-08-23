ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Liverpool: Girl, 9, shot dead in home as police launch manhunt for killer

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9BdX_0hRUSSUL00

A nine-year-old girl was shot and killed in Liverpool and two other people injured after a man fired a gun inside a house.

Merseyside Police have begun a murder investigation and launched a manhunt for the killer.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting at a house in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, at 10pm on Monday.

The child suffered a gunshot injury to her chest and was taken in critical condition to hospital, where she later died.

“This is a truly shocking incident in which tragically a young and innocent girl has been shot and sadly died,” assistant chief constable Jenny Sims of Merseyside Police said.

Have you been impacted by this? If so, email thomas.kingsley@independent.co.uk

Police said in a statement on Tuesday morning that the girl’s family members have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42aLNM_0hRUSSUL00

“Our thoughts and condolences go to her family and friends at this very difficult time. No parent should ever have to suffer the loss of a child in these dreadful circumstances,” Ms Sims said.

The others who were injured in the incident include a man and a woman who have been taken to hospital for treatment. The man suffered gunshot wounds to his body while the woman suffered one to her hand, according to police.

Describing the crime as “abhorrent”, Ms Sims said the suspect “does not deserve to be walking the streets”.

CCTV, forensic and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out by police over the incident, it said in its statement.

“We are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry as a matter of urgency and would ask for dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from anyone who lives, works or was visiting the area of Kingsheath Avenue last night,” Ms Sims added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08gx85_0hRUSSUL00

A resident in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, said she saw police at the scene of the shooting in which a nine-year-old girl died when she woke up at midnight.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said: “I've not lived here long, but you don't really hear these sorts of things happening around here.

“I woke up at 12am and police were already here.

“I didn't hear anything, but it's awful what's happened.”

Assistant mayor Harry Doyle said he was the same age as Rhys Jones, who was fatally shot in Croxteth 15 years ago.

“We knew something was going on last night, we could see police lights but waking up to the news this morning has been devastating,” Mr Doyle told The Independent.

“We’re a close-knit community here, kids often play out in the street together, there’ll be kids around here who just lost a friend.”

On Rhys Jones’ anniversary, he added: “I remember the atmosphere in the city, and not just the city actually, nationwide, around the shooting of Rhys Jones was just absolutely awful.

“I remember my family being equally - I look at families this morning on the doorsteps - as worried and concerned and devastated.

“My mum wouldn't let me walk to school around that time. It is unthinkable and it's unbelievable that this has happened again 15 years on.

“We thought we'd rid ourselves of this violence and this week we've seen it return.”

Liverpool metro mayor Steve Rotherham said: “I’m absolutely sickened by this senseless loss of a young girl’s life. An innocent child, with a whole life ahead of her, has not only had her future stolen, but from her entire family too.

“The heartbreak and pain they must be feeling today is unimaginable, and my thoughts are with them and everyone who knew and loved her.”

Mr Rotherham added that the death of the nine-year-old comes as residents remember the fatal shooting of Rhys Jones which shook the region “to its very core.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXW0H_0hRUSSUL00

Paula Barker Labour MP for Liverpool Wavertree said: “It's obviously horrific another young life that has been tragically lost 15 years after the death of Rhys Jones. It's in my colleague Ian Burn's constituency, it borders on my constituency. The feeling is one of shock and sorrow

“It's mindless violence, Ashley [Dale] was my constituent and it's just unspeakable really.

“There is a culture in the city that people shouldn't grass on each other, what I would say clearly is if anyone has any information about murders in the city in recent weeks please contact Merseyside Police, a 9-year-old has lost their life.”

The same night as the Knotty Ash shootings, two men were arrested over the fatal stabbing of a woman in her 50s in Cherryfield Drive, Kirkby.

In a separate incident, 28-year-old Knowsley Council worker Ashley Dale died after being shot in the Old Swan area of Liverpool in the early hours of Sunday.

And police are still searching for two people who fled on electric bikes following the fatal shooting of a man in his early 20s in inner-city Toxteth late on 16 August.

Merseyside Police have asked anyone with information on the Knotty Ash shootings to direct message MerPolCC or call CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting log 1083 of August 22.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lily Sullivan: Teenager’s last moments walking with killer before he strangled her caught on CCTV

A teenager’s last moments walking with her killer before he strangled her were caught on CCTV. Lily Sullivan met Lewis Haines in a nightclub in Pembroke, west Wales, just before Christmas last year. The pair had kissed after meeting in the Out nightspot on December 16 and went to a nearby alleyway together.The 18-year-old’s body was later found face down and topless in the Mill Pond, a two-mile-long freshwater reservoir near the town. The footage, released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of his sentencing for murder on Friday, shows the pair walking on the near-empty streets after leaving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Moldovan killer convicted of ‘evil and depraved’ rape and attempted murder

A convicted killer from Moldova is facing a life sentence after being found guilty of the “evil and depraved” rape and attempted murder of a stranger who he left for dead in an alleyway.Sergiu Boianjiu, who came to Britain after serving ten years for the murder of his girlfriend in 2002, was caught on CCTV in February as he raped and repeatedly stamped on the head of a woman in Northamptonshire.Footage recovered by police also showed Boianjiu, who thought he had killed the victim, leaving the scene to fetch a wheelie bin in which he tried to hide her apparently...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two girls, 13 and 15, arrested for deadly attack on NYC taxi driver

Two teenage girls have been arrested in connection with the deadly assault on a New York taxi driver while another 16-year-old girl remains at large, police said.The arrests of the 13-year-old and 15-year-old girls raised the total number of suspects apprehended in the case to four - more than two weeks after the brutal attack on 52-year-old taxi driver Kutin Gyimah. On 13 August, Gyimah picked up a group of five people near the Rockaway Beach neighbourhood in Queens at around 6.20am in what would be his first and last trip of the day.Surveillance footage appeared to show the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her home in Liverpool.The schoolgirl was shot on Monday night by a gunman who chased his intended target into the family home in Dovecot, also injuring her mother Cheryl, 46.Merseyside Police said a 36-year-old man, from the Huyton area, had been arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder and two counts of attempted murder after an operation involving armed officers on Thursday night.He is currently in custody being questioned by detectives.Olivia’s family paid tribute to her, describing her as “unique, chatty, nosey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Shooting#Manhunt#Merseyside Police#Violent Crime#Cctv
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes

A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Uvalde shooting survivor to be given new home after learning suspect lived blocks away

An Uvalde shooting survivor who was recently released from hospital after a 66-day stay will be given a new house after feeling unable to return home.Mayah Zamora, 10, was severely wounded in the massacre, in which a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.Zamora threw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Houston Astros game on 23 August.At the game, it was announced that former Astros player Carlos Correa’s foundation had secured funding for a new house for Zamora, who felt uncomfortable returning home after finding out the shooting suspect lived two blocks away from her.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayRishi Sunak visits his family's old pharmacy in SouthamptonTorrential downpours batter England as thunderstorm warnings issued
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Body found in search for missing firefighter who disappeared after night out

Police searching for a fireman who went missing just days before his daughter’s sixth birthday have found a body in a river near to where he was last seen.Father-of-four Daniel Lee, 41, vanished early on Monday after going for drinks with Manchester Fire and Rescue service colleagues.The “respected” watch manager was last captured on CCTV walking in a park, wearing a FILA jacket and blue jeans, at around 1am.His family say his phone was later “pinged” at 3am on the banks of the Irwell River, which runs through the centre of the city.They raised the alarm when Daniel didn’t show...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman who allegedly killed three relatives in murder-suicide accused family of ignoring domestic abuse

A Massachusetts woman who allegedly killed three members of her family and then turned the gun on herself had accused them of ignoring domestic abuse, a new report claims. Khosay Sharifi, 31, reportedly wrote an ominous Facebook post just minutes after she allegedly shot dead her father, 66, and her sister’s husband, 34, at a residence in Lynn, a suburb 13 miles north of Boston, on Tuesday. Ms Sharifi also allegedly killed her brother-in-law’s father, 56, as he was parked in his vehicle on a street less than a mile away. Ms Sharifi then killed herself inside her car parked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

Student, 16, shot dead in Indiana while waiting for school bus

A 16-year-old Indiana student has been shot and killed while waiting for his school bus. Police are looking for a suspect in the killing of a Whiteland Community High School student that took place early on Thursday in Greenwood, south of Indianapolis. Law enforcement responded to the scene after receiving a report of shots being fired just before 7am. Greenwood Assistant Chief of Police Matt Fillenwarth said the deceased individual was a 16-year-old boy, who was a sophomore at the high school and who recently started studying in the school district. The boy was shot several times and law...
GREENWOOD, IN
The Independent

Police officer who urinated in Urban Outfitters changing room guilty of gross misconduct

A female police officer who urinated in the fitting room of a high street clothes shop while drunk off-duty faces being sacked.An independent disciplinary panel found probationer PC Amelia Shearer guilty of gross misconduct following the incident at York's Urban Outfitters in September 2021.During a three-day hearing at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium, the panel heard how Ms Shearer consumed several alcoholic drinks in a four-hour period.She downed half a bottle of prosecco and three cocktails at a bottomless brunch, then a Jack Daniels and Coke at another venue, before going to Urban Outfitters.A member of staff at the clothes shop gave...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Woman arrested after racist rant, assault in restaurant lot

A woman has been arrested and faces a possible hate crime charge after she was captured on video in a racist rant and assault on women of South Asian descent in a suburban Dallas parking lot.Plano police said in a statement Thursday that Esmeralda Upton, 58, of Plano, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and terroristic threat charges. She was jailed with bond set at $10,000.Rani Banerjee told Dallas TV station WFAA that she and three friends had just finished eating dinner at a restaurant when Upton approached them in the parking lot.“Suddenly, we heard this woman yelling...
PLANO, TX
The Independent

Lawyer accused of beating wife to death as she clung to infant son and two other children watched

A Minnesota mother-of-five was allegedly beaten to death by her lawyer ex-husband while she held their three-year-old child in her arms during a custody exchange. Thirty-one-year-old Anders Odegaard has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his ex-wife Carissa, also 31. Authorities in Warren responded to Mr Odegaard’s residence around 5pm on Tuesday after his nine-year-old son alerted a motorist of the attack. Ms Odegaard had arrived at the home to pick up her five children and take them to church, the Daily Mail reported. Mr Odegaard then allegedly refused to let the children leave and began choking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Great grandmother smothered husband, 81, to death when he smiled at her over money woes

A pensioner smothered her controlling husband of 53 years after he smiled at her when another financial problem hit their marriage.Janet Dunn, 73, snapped and pressed a pillow against 81-year-old husband Anthony’s face, then fled their home in Northumberland and made a serious attempt to kill herself, Newcastle Crown Court heard.The great-grandmother and former lollipop lady was jailed for five years and three months after she admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.Psychiatrists agreed that at the time, Dunn, described as “quiet and shy”, was in a depressive episode and anxious, causing her judgment to be substantially impaired.Peter...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Four family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide across three sites in Boston suburb

Four members of a Massachusetts family died in an apparent murder-suicide across three different locations.Police in Lynn, 13 miles north of Boston, responded to reports of shots fired at 98 Rockaway Street shortly before 3pm on Tuesday. Two male victims, 34 and 66, were found dead from gunshot wounds inside the home. A third male victim was found inside a vehicle at another location nearby, local news station WCBV reported. The suspect, a 31-year-old woman, was found dead inside her car at a Stop & Shop parking lot. Shortly after, police confirmed all the deceased were related. Their identities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Baltimore mass shooting: Hunt for two gunman after one killed and six wounded

One man has been killed and six other adults have been injured in a broad daylight mass shooting in Baltimore, with the two suspects still at large.Baltimore Police Chief Harrison said that officers were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue in the city’s Northwest District at around 12.24pm on Wednesday afternoon.The police chief said that a group of individuals were sitting and standing at the intersection when a silver four-door Lexus drove into the area on Park Heights.Two suspects exited the vehicle and began firing “indiscriminately” at the group of people.Seven people were shot in the incident. One victim has died from their injuries.Baltimore Firefighters said that four emergency service units had responded to the area and were treating victims both on the scene and transporting them to hospitals.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

‘I tried and tried’: Cylist Katie Archibald attempted to save partner Rab Wardell, who died in his sleep

Olympic cyclist Katie Archibald has said that she “tried and tried” to save her partner Rab Wardell after the mountain biker passed away at the age of 37.Wardell suffered a cardiac arrest in his sleep just two days after taking victory at the Scottish MTB XC Championships.Archibald has now described her “pain” at his passing, revealing that parademics could not “bring him back” after Wardell’s heart stopped.“I think you’ve heard that Rab died yesterday morning,” two-time Olympic gold medal-winning track cyclist Archibald tweeted. “I still don’t understand what’s happened; if this is real; why he’d be taken now -...
CYCLING
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz’s former neighbour acts out how ‘weird’ Parkland shooter ran around house with air gun as a child

As the defence case for Nikolas Cruz continues in Florida, a former neighbour of the Cruz family took the stand explaining how as a young boy the Parkland shooter had always been regarded as “not right” and a “weird one”.Cruz is in court for the penalty phase of his trial for the murder of 17 people — 14 students and three teachers — at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the attempted murder of 17 more on 14 February 2018. He pleaded guilty in October 2021.Steven Schusler was called to testify as he rented a guest house from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Sense of relief’ in Liverpool at arrests over nine-year-old Olivia’s murder

The arrests of two men on suspicion of murdering a nine-year-old girl shot dead in her home in Liverpool are said to have brought a sense of hope and relief to the area.A 33-year-old man, from Dovecot, was arrested by armed officers on Friday, a day after a 36-year-old man, from the Huyton area, was held after an operation also involving armed officers.Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot on Monday night after a gunman chased his intended target, who has been named as convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into the family home in Dovecot, also injuring her mother Cheryl, 46.Assistant mayor of Liverpool,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

810K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy