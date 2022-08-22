Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Kings Dominion reveals fall lineup of eventsCheryl E PrestonDoswell, VA
Related
visitfarmville.com
Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway
Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Aug. 25-31
The people have spoken. Our 35th annual Best & Worst survey results are in, and your dining wish list just got longer. Peruse the Food & Drink categories to discover prime lunch hangouts, noteworthy additions to the restaurant scene, a glitter-dusted brunch and more readers’ picks for the best of the best in town. (Richmond magazine)
richmondmagazine.com
Nice Shot: ‘Reflections’
Reclaiming the Monument, a collaborative nonprofit public art project that gives context to historic spaces using projection-based art, hosted “Reflections” on Belle Isle July 8-10. The event featured an art installation projected onto the trestles of Lee Bridge; musical performances from Classical Revolution RVA, Butcher Brown, Railgun and...
Henrico nonprofit uncovers thousands of gravesites at historically Black Woodland Cemetery in Richmond
After years of neglect, one Henrico nonprofit organization uncovered thousands of gravesites at a historically Black cemetery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richmondmagazine.com
Sneak Peek: Inside Richmond Magazine’s September Issue
The September issue of Richmond magazine is on its way to mailboxes and newsstands right now, and it’s bursting with content that gets at the heart of life in the region. Here are a few of the big stories that print and digital subscribers will get to read before anyone else:
Sheetz is coming to Stratford Hills Shopping Center
A Sheetz gas station and convenience store will rise where a vacant 10,600-square-foot building from the 1980s currently stands.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 71 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
msn.com
He came for cigars but left a Virginia convenience store with a lottery jackpot prize
A man who went to a convenience store for cigars on a Friday evening kicked off his weekend with more than tobacco, according to an Aug. 26 Virginia Lottery news release. Sherod Hawkins stopped at Fas Mart in Palmyra, Virginia — about 65 miles northwest of Richmond — and decided to buy a Payday Bonus lottery ticket on a whim.
RELATED PEOPLE
Residents seek help with ‘dangerous’ accident-prone street in Richmond’s East End
Residents on 4th Avenue in Richmond's East End are reaching out to city leaders for help after a number of crashes caused concerns about traffic safety.
Virginia State Fair announces extended list of agricultural attractions, including dairy-themed programs
The annual Virginia State Fair has announced it will feature an expanded list of agricultural attractions at this year's ten-day event, which is slated to run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.
Expect closures on several major Richmond roads in September
Richmond drivers are asked to be aware of several road closures across the city between now and the end of September.
rvahub.com
Richmond broadcast legends team up to launch new internet radio station “The Breeze”
Bill Bevins, Bud Myers, Adam Stubbs, and Ilyse Jennings will launch the new soft album rock station October 1st. Some of Richmond’s best-known radio personalities are coming back to the airwaves – only this time, digitally. Veteran radio host Bill Bevins, who has been heard across Richmond’s radio dial and on TV for a combined five decades, most notably on Lite 98 and WTVR-TV (CBS6) has teamed up with self-described consumer electronics guru and former WTVR-TV reporter Bud Myers to launch internet radio station The Breeze.
IN THIS ARTICLE
styleweekly.com
Food and Drink (Best of Richmond)
11008 Washington Hwy. Glen Allen, Va. Gelati Celesti Ice Cream (multiple locations) Country Style Donuts (two locations) 4300 Williamsburg Rd. and 8900 W. Broad St. in Gold’s Gym Plaza. Best food cart or truck. 804-690-3285. rvafoodtruck.com (for schedule) Best sandwiches. 2001 Park Ave. 804-367-7909. Best local Southern food. 415...
New York Deli's Carytown rooftop bar is now open
It's been two weeks since New York Deli quietly soft opened its long-awaited rooftop bar, but now it's here, and regular hours are in effect. Flashback: In April 2021, one of Richmond's oldest restaurants announced plans to build Carytown's first rooftop bar, available for daily dining and private events — and for occasional outdoor movies, coordinated in partnership with its neighbor, the Byrd Theatre.Much of the effort was funded through Kickstarter, where 291 backers pledged $170,153. Details: The 800-square-foot rooftop bar includes a full food menu, featuring seafood items to work with what the restaurant is calling the "Rockaway...
AdWeek
WRIC to Add Afternoon Anchor and Launch 4 PM News
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Richmond, Virginia ABC affiliate WRIC is launching a 4 p.m. newscast on September 12. “The desire for local news on all platforms...
Chesterfield extends bus service down Midlothian Turnpike
Residents of Chesterfield and Richmond will soon be able to ride the bus as far West on Midlothian Turnpike as the Walmart near Huguenot Road, thanks to a new pilot project.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘It’s stress man’: Henrico tenants feel the pressure as eviction looms
Hundreds of tenants at the Pointe at River City apartment complex now have court orders to leave their homes after their eviction protections were recently ended in a months-long legal battle.
Drone company expands in Virginia, promising 655 jobs
A Virginia-headquartered leader in drone technology services is expanding its operations in the state, a move expected to create 655 new jobs, state officials announced Wednesday.
styleweekly.com
Stuff to do: Peaches at the National, RVA Outdoor Flea Market, 15th Latin Jazz and Salsa Fest at the Dell, and Crabs and Beer by the James.
Peaches and Kalifa at the National on Thursday, Aug. 25. What else is in the teaches of Peaches? Huh, what? Come to the National on Thursday night and find out when the boundary-pushing feminist musician, producer, and performance artist, Merill Nisker (aka Peaches), brings the circus to town for what surely will be a memorable performance with flashy dance moves, fried guitar and myriad costume changes. The Berlin-based, Canadian musician has collaborated with artists from Yoko Ono and Kim Gordon to Daft Punk and the Flaming Lips, and on this tour she’ll be celebrating the 20th anniversary of her electro-rock classic, “Teaches of Peaches,” which barely contains her most recognizable song, “Fuck the Pain Away” (NPR said the album “shifted the window for sex in pop”). Pretty safe bet that this show will be the most theatrical, sex-positive thing happening in RVA on Thursday night. 7:30 p.m.
Hundreds of guns collected in Richmond, buyback program declared ‘overwhelming success’
The program, aimed at reducing gun violence in the city, took place on Saturday, Aug. 20, had more than 160 participants and collected 474 guns ranging from pistols to shotguns, according to the police department.
Comments / 0