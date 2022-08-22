ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

visitfarmville.com

Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway

Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
FARMVILLE, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Aug. 25-31

The people have spoken. Our 35th annual Best & Worst survey results are in, and your dining wish list just got longer. Peruse the Food & Drink categories to discover prime lunch hangouts, noteworthy additions to the restaurant scene, a glitter-dusted brunch and more readers’ picks for the best of the best in town. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Nice Shot: ‘Reflections’

Reclaiming the Monument, a collaborative nonprofit public art project that gives context to historic spaces using projection-based art, hosted “Reflections” on Belle Isle July 8-10. The event featured an art installation projected onto the trestles of Lee Bridge; musical performances from Classical Revolution RVA, Butcher Brown, Railgun and...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Sneak Peek: Inside Richmond Magazine’s September Issue

The September issue of Richmond magazine is on its way to mailboxes and newsstands right now, and it’s bursting with content that gets at the heart of life in the region. Here are a few of the big stories that print and digital subscribers will get to read before anyone else:
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Richmond broadcast legends team up to launch new internet radio station “The Breeze”

Bill Bevins, Bud Myers, Adam Stubbs, and Ilyse Jennings will launch the new soft album rock station October 1st. Some of Richmond’s best-known radio personalities are coming back to the airwaves – only this time, digitally. Veteran radio host Bill Bevins, who has been heard across Richmond’s radio dial and on TV for a combined five decades, most notably on Lite 98 and WTVR-TV (CBS6) has teamed up with self-described consumer electronics guru and former WTVR-TV reporter Bud Myers to launch internet radio station The Breeze.
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

Food and Drink (Best of Richmond)

11008 Washington Hwy. Glen Allen, Va. Gelati Celesti Ice Cream (multiple locations) Country Style Donuts (two locations) 4300 Williamsburg Rd. and 8900 W. Broad St. in Gold’s Gym Plaza. Best food cart or truck. 804-690-3285. rvafoodtruck.com (for schedule) Best sandwiches. 2001 Park Ave. 804-367-7909. Best local Southern food. 415...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

New York Deli's Carytown rooftop bar is now open

It's been two weeks since New York Deli quietly soft opened its long-awaited rooftop bar, but now it's here, and regular hours are in effect. Flashback: In April 2021, one of Richmond's oldest restaurants announced plans to build Carytown's first rooftop bar, available for daily dining and private events — and for occasional outdoor movies, coordinated in partnership with its neighbor, the Byrd Theatre.Much of the effort was funded through Kickstarter, where 291 backers pledged $170,153. Details: The 800-square-foot rooftop bar includes a full food menu, featuring seafood items to work with what the restaurant is calling the "Rockaway...
RICHMOND, VA
AdWeek

WRIC to Add Afternoon Anchor and Launch 4 PM News

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Richmond, Virginia ABC affiliate WRIC is launching a 4 p.m. newscast on September 12. “The desire for local news on all platforms...
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

Stuff to do: Peaches at the National, RVA Outdoor Flea Market, 15th Latin Jazz and Salsa Fest at the Dell, and Crabs and Beer by the James.

Peaches and Kalifa at the National on Thursday, Aug. 25. What else is in the teaches of Peaches? Huh, what? Come to the National on Thursday night and find out when the boundary-pushing feminist musician, producer, and performance artist, Merill Nisker (aka Peaches), brings the circus to town for what surely will be a memorable performance with flashy dance moves, fried guitar and myriad costume changes. The Berlin-based, Canadian musician has collaborated with artists from Yoko Ono and Kim Gordon to Daft Punk and the Flaming Lips, and on this tour she’ll be celebrating the 20th anniversary of her electro-rock classic, “Teaches of Peaches,” which barely contains her most recognizable song, “Fuck the Pain Away” (NPR said the album “shifted the window for sex in pop”). Pretty safe bet that this show will be the most theatrical, sex-positive thing happening in RVA on Thursday night. 7:30 p.m.
RICHMOND, VA

