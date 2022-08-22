Peaches and Kalifa at the National on Thursday, Aug. 25. What else is in the teaches of Peaches? Huh, what? Come to the National on Thursday night and find out when the boundary-pushing feminist musician, producer, and performance artist, Merill Nisker (aka Peaches), brings the circus to town for what surely will be a memorable performance with flashy dance moves, fried guitar and myriad costume changes. The Berlin-based, Canadian musician has collaborated with artists from Yoko Ono and Kim Gordon to Daft Punk and the Flaming Lips, and on this tour she’ll be celebrating the 20th anniversary of her electro-rock classic, “Teaches of Peaches,” which barely contains her most recognizable song, “Fuck the Pain Away” (NPR said the album “shifted the window for sex in pop”). Pretty safe bet that this show will be the most theatrical, sex-positive thing happening in RVA on Thursday night. 7:30 p.m.

