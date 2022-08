Tiny Dynamite celebrates 10 years of its signature A Play, a Pie, and a Pint series with a special season of programming that breaks down perceptions that the arts are only for special occasions. The 2022-23 roster offers audiences the opportunity to experience theater with an accessible approach, featuring three special pop-up performances in collaboration with PhilaLandmarks along with a fully-produced production at the Drake Theatre. Subscriptions are now on sale for the company’s 4-show season at tinydynamite.org. Single tickets go on sale August 30.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO