Front Porch Music Festival in Noblesville this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, you can enjoy the Front Porch Music Festival in Noblesville on Saturday, August 26 from 2-6 p.m. on Logan Street between 10th and 14th Street. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on...
Special edition of the Indy Now ‘Pup’ Quiz!
INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian and Ryan wrap up today’s show with a special edition of the Indy Now ‘Pup’ Quiz! Today is International Dog’s Day so our friend Allan the Dog joined in for this dog themed quiz. Play along at home to see if you know dog pop culture better than Jillian, Ryan, and Allan!
Taste the Difference Festival happening this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest will allow attendees to travel the world without leaving Indy. The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center. Are you keeping up with...
Monumental weekend of events in Indy
It’s going to be a monumental weekend in Indianapolis. There’s a bicycle festival, Colts 5K, Poochella, and more. Max Wing with Downtown Indy Inc. joined Scott in the studio to break down the schedule of events. For more information, click here.
You can rent a bookstore on wheels, here’s how
INDIANAPOLIS – Black Worldschoolers is a book store on wheels that celebrates black culture! It is to bring excitement and engagement to reading! There are books for all ages that you can read and sit inside the bus-turned-store! There are also games, puzzles, and even socks to purchase!. Are...
Fall fun destinations in central Indiana for 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures will soon drop, kids are back to school, and football season here. There are so many things to do in the Indianapolis area when it comes to the fall season. Greater Indianapolis is plentiful with scares, pumpkin patches, orchards, festival, and more!. We took a look...
Danielle Parker shares denim trends ladies’ fashion ahead of the fall season
INDIANAPOLIS- It may not feel like it with the warm summer heat, but fall is right around the corner. Denim will be one of the trendiest things in your wardrobe. Danielle Parker with the Fashion Mall at Keystone was back in the studio to help us determine the best fit and styles from the GAP and J Crew for the ladies.
Local summer concert series benefitting local dog rescue
INDIANAPOLIS – 5th Avenue Bar and Grill is hosting a summer concert series with 5% of proceeds going to benefit “Every dog counts rescue”! The next concern is August 27 at 423 Main Street in Beech Grove from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Are you keeping up with Indy Now...
Home Zone: A new take on pipe shelving
INDIANAPOLIS – If you’ve ever wanted to try the idea of making shelving out of galvanized or steel pipe, it’s a great idea for someone wanting to get into DIY. It can make for a unique and sturdy creation. Galvanized or steel pipe can hold a lot of weight and comes in a variety of sizes. It also has threaded ends so you can screw it all together. They can be built from the floor up or mounted on a wall. You simply screw a base into the wall directly into the wall for strength. I also like to use deck screws or something that has a star or square bit that won’t easily strip like a Phillips head can.
Where is Sherman? Sweet Peas Play Cafe
A place for mom and dad to sip coffee while the kids enjoy an indoor playground. Sounds like a parent's dream, but it's not just a dream, it's a real place! Sherman visited Sweet Peas Play Cafe in Kokomo to learn more about their unique set up.
The Film Yap: new in theaters & streaming!
INDIANAPOLIS — The Film Yap’s Chris Lloyd stopped by to discuss the newest movies in theaters and on streaming. To read more reviews from The Film Yap visit filmyap.substack.com. New in Theaters:. Breaking – John Boyega shines in this tense and exquisitely human drama about a struggling ex-Marine...
National Waffle Day with Just Love Coffee!
INDIANAPOLIS — Co-Owner of Just Love Coffee Café Carmel, Erika Steele stopped by the studio to help us celebrate National Waffle Day the only way we know how… with eating!. In honor of National Waffle Day, Just Love Coffee Café Carmel will be giving $1 for every...
Bug Fest with Indy Parks!
INDIANAPOLIS — Naturalist Caitlin Stahl stopped by the Indy Now studio ahead of Bug Fest coming to Indy. Bug Fest is taking place on Sunday, August 28th from noon until 5 p.m. at Southeastway Park in New Palestine. To learn more about Indy Parks visit Parks.indy.gov.
Poochella: a dog-friendly festival!
INDIANAPOLIS — CEO and Founder of Fur The Brand, Samantha McAfee, stopped by the studio along with Bridget Davis, Poochella Event Coordinator to share their unique fundraising event. Poochella is a festival open to dogs and people of all ages benefiting dogs and families in the fight against canine...
Hancock Flat 50 community bike ride and festival set for Saturday, August 27th in Greenfield
Do you feel like taking a bike ride with your family and hundreds of other Hoosiers? Maybe even attend a fun festival afterwards?. You can this Saturday, August 27th by participating in the Hancock Flat 50 community bike ride and festival. Coordinator Teri Gottschalk and steering Committee member, Andy Wilkins,...
Alcohol-free bottle shop
A bottle shop is offering customers in Carmel a booze-free shopping alternative. Mayor cites violent crime reduction rate best ‘in …. Teen killed in early morning shooting on Indy’s northeast …. Deputies conduct large-scale sex offender sweep near …. Woman killed in shooting believed to stem from domestic...
Conner Prairie offering free admission September 17
FISHERS — Conner Prairie is offering free admission September 17 for Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day. The museum is inviting families to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by exploring the music of Hispanic and Latino cultures throughout the day. Visitors can also explore Hispanic culture and heritage through Herencia Musical: A...
Remembering the Kokomo tornado 6 years later
KOKOMO, Ind. — Multiple supercell thunderstorms produced a total of seven tornadoes across central Indiana on August 24, 2016. Significant damage occurred in Kokomo, where 20 people were injured, but there were no fatalities from this event. August 24, 2016 Kokomo tornado. The Kokomo tornado touched down around 3:20...
Steady warming across the Hoosier State as we approach the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – High pressure continues to dominate weather around the Circle City and across the entire Midwest region. It has largely kept our weather from changing much with highs staying in the low to mid 80s for the 4th straight day. While this system slowly moves east, the door slowly opens for a rise in our temperatures.
Police K9 donated to Elwood PD in honor of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz
The shared mission of fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s family and the Elwood Police Department is to make sure Noah is not forgotten. Friday, a new part of his lasting legacy was given to the department. https://fox59.com/news/police-k9-donated-to-elwood-pd-in-honor-of-ofc-noah-shahnavaz/
