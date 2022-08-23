Read full article on original website
Ajax target Chelsea misfit Hakim Ziyech to replace star winger Antony... as the Dutch giants prepare to sell the Brazilian to Manchester United in blockbuster £84m deal after leaving him out of their trip to Utrecht
Ajax have revived their attempt to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea, who has been targeted as Antony's replacement. The Moroccan winger joined the Blues from Ajax for £38million in 2020 but has since struggled to carve out a regular first team spot in Thomas Tuchel's side. Ziyech has dropped...
