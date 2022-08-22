Read full article on original website
How a new card is helping the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community in Idaho
Close to a half a million people in Idaho are deaf or hard of hearing and face daily barriers to communication. Something as simple as a traffic stop can be a safety issue for both a driver who is deaf and for a police officer if the two sides can't quickly communicate with one another. To help break down that barrier the Idaho Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing has created a new Communication Card that the driver can use to communicate quickly with law enforcement.
Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: August 24, 2022
Where are we with COVID-19 and what will the future of vaccinations look like?. Dr. David Pate, Former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of Idaho's Coronavirus Task Force, joined Idaho Matters to answer these questions and give us an update on the number of Monkeypox cases in Idaho.
California to ban sale of new gasoline powered cars
Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Michelle Krebs, an executive analyst at Cox Automotive, about California’s move to ban the sale of new cars that run only on gas by 2035. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
More Idaho kids are anxious and depressed than ever before
Since the pandemic the number of people struggling with anxiety and depression has increased dramatically across America, resulting in what the white house is calling a mental health crisis. It's not just adults struggling with mental health issues though, it's kids too. Here in Idaho the number of children experiencing...
Is your neighbor worried about climate change? The answer might surprise you
A majority of people in Idaho are concerned about climate change, but most people think that's not true. A new study says that kind of misperception can have a real impact when it comes to making climate policy. Dr. Gregg Sparkman is an assistant professor at Boston College and one of the authors of the research and sat down to speak with our Morning Edition host George Prentice about the study.
