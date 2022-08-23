ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama governor makes first public appearance in three months, says she has a ‘clean bill of health’

By associatedpress
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3maBwm_0hRUEvOM00

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday made her first public appearance in nearly three weeks, telling reporters she was in good health but also declining to say whether she had undergone any recent medical treatment.

Ivey toured a science and technology lab at a Montgomery elementary school in her first public appearance since an Aug. 2 groundbreaking ceremony, news outlets reported. The gap between appearances fueled speculation about the 77-year-old governor’s health.

“I’ve got a clean bill of health from the doctors, and I’m looking forward to serving for four more years as governor,” Ivey told reporters.

Ivey brushed aside questions about whether she had recently undergone medical treatment in a hospital and did not directly answer, news outlets reported.

“It just seems like a lot of you just want to will these rumors into being, and that just isn’t going to happen,” the governor responded, according to al.com. “I’ve got a clean bill of health from the doctors. That’s what matters and I’m looking forward to serving four more years as your governor.”

Ivey’s office on Aug. 12 began releasing occasional photos of her at work to combat the rumors, beginning with an Aug. 12 photo of her greeting South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at an airport when Noem arrived in Alabama for a speech.

Ivey announced in 2019 that she had been diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer and would undergo radiation treatments. In 2020, she said the cancer appeared to be gone and that her doctor considered her free of the disease.

Ivey easily won the GOP gubernatorial nomination without a runoff in May, Ivey is a heavy favorite over Democratic gubernatorial nominee Yolanda Flowers in the November general election.

The rumors about possible health concerns came as a deadline approaches to replace candidates on the November ballot.

Comments / 49

Elizabeth Wiesel
2d ago

she is lying cancer is knocking at her door she is desperately holding on to power she only care about her position and trying to please the white men that is telling her what to do this woman is like an old book she's a undercover corrupt white Christian nationalist a George Wallace 1960 disciple. you're taking credit for things that other local politicians have accomplished in their respective counties of Alabama and if it wasn't for the Redstone arsenal evolution and the federal government pumping billions of dollars into the Alabama economy Alabama wouldn't be nothing so Governor stopped taking credit for things I was in motion long before you ever step into office for any position in other words be grateful and thankful for the vision of department of defense and the leadership pass and present Alabama need a new governor for the 21st century and not from the the past she represents the past.

Reply(5)
25
37charley
2d ago

It is my opinion that Kay Ivey loves Alabama and ALL it’s citizens. When you work a job 24 x 7 we all need a break from the pressures of our jobs. A mind rest from making tough decisions & from people who are needing or wanting to speak to you. They’ll tell you they only want a few minutes but in reality they want a few hours. When you have a high profile job your time is never your own unless you take it! Good for you Governor! It isn’t anyones business where you went or what you did for three weeks! It’s called a “vacation.”I don’t agree with all your decisions but if we all thought alike there’s a whole lot of things that would not get done or done correctly!

Reply(1)
8
Debbie Godwin
2d ago

Alabama, please vote this lying wicked witch out of office, she doesn't care about the citizens of Alabama

Reply(3)
18
Related
wvtm13.com

'Let's move on': Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sends message about her health

RAGLAND, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey again commented on her health when asked by WVTM 13 at the groundbreaking of Heritage Landing development park in Walker County on Wednesday. Watch what Ivey said in the video above. "My clean bill of health that I've been given has no...
alabamanews.net

Alabama Republican Party Issues Statement on Arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr.

The Alabama Republican Party has issued a statement regarding the arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr., of Montgomery on a first-degree sex abuse charge. Hooper is a member of the State Republican Party Executive Committee. That group has nearly 200 members statewide, according to the state party’s website. Jeannie Burniston,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama won’t face suit over ‘outrageous’ unemployment backlog

Alabama and its officials cannot be sued for problems with the state’s unemployment response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a county judge held this week. The non-profit Legal Services Alabama argues that the state mismanaged the rollout of unemployment dollars during the pandemic and that Alabama was excessively slow in processing appeals after rejecting requests for help. In February, the group sued the Alabama Department of Labor and Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Montgomery, AL
Government
State
South Dakota State
Montgomery, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Health
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
WSFA

City of Montgomery purchases Governor’s House Hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to Mayor Steven Reed, the city purchased the property for $100 from the state. Reed says they are still working to determine what to do with the building. If you’ve lived...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Local Commissioner Elected to Vice President Seat for Association of County Commissions of Alabama

(Left to Right) Past President - Marcus Campbell, President - Jay Thompson, President Elect - Joe Knight, and VP - Lee PattersonCalhoun Journal. Calhoun County, AL – On Thursday afternoon, August 25th, the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) elected its new slate of officers. The newest Vice President is Calhoun County Commission Chairman Lee Patterson. Mr. Patterson will take on the progressive seat as vice president during year one, president-elect during year two, President in year three, and Past President in year four. This is a statewide position and the ACCA represents all 67 Alabama counties. This is not the only position Mr. Patterson has accepted of late. He has also been appointed to the National Association of Commissioners (NACO) as well as the Rural Action Caucus (RAC) , a to NACO subcommittee, and to the Veterans Committee. Mr. Patterson has stated it is important to him that Alabama and Calhoun County are seen on the state and national level, and he is willing to put in the work to make sure they are.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Kristi Noem
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Alabama Now

Former Alabama lawmaker, Trump fundraiser accused of groping woman at restaurant

An ex-Alabama legislator who campaigned in the state for former President Donald Trump has been charged with groping a woman at a restaurant. Perry Hooper Jr., 67, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree sex abuse. An affidavit filed with the arrest warrant said Hooper was leaving the upscale Ravello Ristorante in downtown Montgomery on Aug. 16 when he approached the victim from behind at the host stand.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama DHR announces rollout of summer P-EBT benefits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The State of Alabama Department of Human Resources announced Thursday Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits are rolling out this week to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program. DHR officials said qualifying households will receive $391...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Cancer#Politics State#Politics Governor#Al Com#Noem
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama schools bracing for milk shortage due to dairy plant closures

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — Borden Dairy will close two plants, one in Dothan and one in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by September 30. Those two plants supply the majority of eight-ounce milk cartons to school districts across Alabama. In a statement released Thursday, Tuscaloosa City Schools said it is bracing for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WSFA

Alabama Department of Agriculture head responds to Borden Closures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - In a statement released Wednesday, The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries along with Alabama Commissioner, Rick Pate, issued their awareness of the upcoming Borden Dairy closures on September 30 in Dothan, Ala. and Hattiesburg, Miss and the effect it will have on school milk contracts.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy