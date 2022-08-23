Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) excelled at the Tennessee Department of Education Excellence in Education banquet. MCS teachers were prominent as the state recognized the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year finalists, Presidential Awardees for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching and the Milken Award Educators. MCS was the only district with winners in all three categories.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO