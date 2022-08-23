ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

murfreesborotn.gov

Summer Dance with Rode West Band at St. Clair

Grab your favorite partner and mosey on down to St. Clair for this fun summer dance. For only $5 a person you can dance the evening away with The Rode West Band. **Tickets will be sold the day of the dance after 3 pm. Limit 150 Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Beersheba Springs Arts & Crafts Fair Trip

Up to 200 vendors and artisans of handmade and home-produced crafts in a historic mountain setting. Fee includes transportation. Admission is FREE. Bring money for lunch at fair. Cost: $18 Limit: 15 Deadline: August 19.
MURFREESBORO, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
murfreesborotn.gov

Karaoke at St. Clair

Do you like to sing? Share your talents with this fun group. Sing along with your favorite musicians while reading the lyrics from a large screen TV. Room 105.
MUSIC
murfreesborotn.gov

PM Indoor Pickleball at McFadden Community Center

This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. For rules and more information, visit the USA Pickleball Association's website.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k

WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Billionaire sells Cool Springs property for $19.5M

A Franklin office building once home to gambling machine company Video Gaming Technologies has sold for $19.5 million. Located in Cool Springs at 308 Mallory Station Road, the long-vacant three-story structure offers 92,530 square feet and sits on about 6.8 acres. According to a source who asked to go unnamed,...
FRANKLIN, TN
radio7media.com

THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

MCS Teachers Receive State and National Awards

Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) excelled at the Tennessee Department of Education Excellence in Education banquet. MCS teachers were prominent as the state recognized the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year finalists, Presidential Awardees for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching and the Milken Award Educators. MCS was the only district with winners in all three categories.
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

Columbia Police Department Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Teens

THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING TWO MISSING TEENS THAT WERE LAST SEEN TUESDAY IN THE AREA OF 7TH AVENUE. EMILEO JESUS GONZALEZ, 15, AND RAFAEL ARMANDO GONZALEZ, 17. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF EMILEO JESUS AND RAFAEL ARMANDO GONZALEZ IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT.
COLUMBIA, TN
fox17.com

Police: Body wrapped in blanket found in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found wrapped in a blanket in a grassy area in Hermitage early Thursday morning, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. The wrapped-up body was found around 6:30 a.m. outside in the grass on Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road. Metro Police said...
NASHVILLE, TN

