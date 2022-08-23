Read full article on original website
Metabolic Burn at Patterson Park Community Center
Metabolic Burn Short intense bouts of strength and cardio training followed by short periods of rest. This style of training helps the body burn calories and fat throughout the day.
Summer Dance with Rode West Band at St. Clair
Grab your favorite partner and mosey on down to St. Clair for this fun summer dance. For only $5 a person you can dance the evening away with The Rode West Band. **Tickets will be sold the day of the dance after 3 pm. Limit 150 Room 105.
Pinochle Tournament at St. Clair
Test your skill in this partner's tournament. Everyone is welcome. Sign up in room 404, Kathy's office. Limit 28 Room 104.
Beersheba Springs Arts & Crafts Fair Trip
Up to 200 vendors and artisans of handmade and home-produced crafts in a historic mountain setting. Fee includes transportation. Admission is FREE. Bring money for lunch at fair. Cost: $18 Limit: 15 Deadline: August 19.
Karaoke at St. Clair
Do you like to sing? Share your talents with this fun group. Sing along with your favorite musicians while reading the lyrics from a large screen TV. Room 105.
PM Indoor Pickleball at McFadden Community Center
This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. For rules and more information, visit the USA Pickleball Association's website.
Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k
WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
Pink stretch limo stolen from Old Hickory found torched
Metro police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a pink limousine which was later found miles away, presumably torched by those who took it.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
Billionaire sells Cool Springs property for $19.5M
A Franklin office building once home to gambling machine company Video Gaming Technologies has sold for $19.5 million. Located in Cool Springs at 308 Mallory Station Road, the long-vacant three-story structure offers 92,530 square feet and sits on about 6.8 acres. According to a source who asked to go unnamed,...
This Is Tennessee's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism found the best local dishes that work within a tight budget, including this regional favorite in Tennessee.
THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MCS Teachers Receive State and National Awards
Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) excelled at the Tennessee Department of Education Excellence in Education banquet. MCS teachers were prominent as the state recognized the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year finalists, Presidential Awardees for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching and the Milken Award Educators. MCS was the only district with winners in all three categories.
Columbia Police Department Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Teens
THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING TWO MISSING TEENS THAT WERE LAST SEEN TUESDAY IN THE AREA OF 7TH AVENUE. EMILEO JESUS GONZALEZ, 15, AND RAFAEL ARMANDO GONZALEZ, 17. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF EMILEO JESUS AND RAFAEL ARMANDO GONZALEZ IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT.
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. A spokesperson said employees inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
Woman walking dog finds dead man in Hermitage
Nashville police said they are investigating Thursday after a woman walking her dog found a dead man wrapped in a blanket in Hermitage.
Police: Body wrapped in blanket found in Hermitage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found wrapped in a blanket in a grassy area in Hermitage early Thursday morning, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. The wrapped-up body was found around 6:30 a.m. outside in the grass on Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road. Metro Police said...
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 24 near the Smyrna area early Tuesday morning.
Juvenile killed in Antioch shooting; investigation ongoing
A juvenile is dead following a shooting in Antioch.
I-24 partially closed after crash with critical injuries
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Harding Place exit.
