Murfreesboro, TN

Summer Dance with Rode West Band at St. Clair

Grab your favorite partner and mosey on down to St. Clair for this fun summer dance. For only $5 a person you can dance the evening away with The Rode West Band. **Tickets will be sold the day of the dance after 3 pm. Limit 150 Room 105.
PM Indoor Pickleball at McFadden Community Center

This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. For rules and more information, visit the USA Pickleball Association's website.
Beersheba Springs Arts & Crafts Fair Trip

Up to 200 vendors and artisans of handmade and home-produced crafts in a historic mountain setting. Fee includes transportation. Admission is FREE. Bring money for lunch at fair. Cost: $18 Limit: 15 Deadline: August 19.
Karaoke at St. Clair

Do you like to sing? Share your talents with this fun group. Sing along with your favorite musicians while reading the lyrics from a large screen TV. Room 105.
Core Basic

New Class! Core Basic Mondays & Fridays • 2:15-3:00 pm This class focuses on internal core stability, balance and range of motion. The purpose is to train the internal core (center of gravity) and improve balance and stability. Exercises will be done seated and standing. No class 7/4. Limit 15 Room 204.
MCS Teachers Receive State and National Awards

Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) excelled at the Tennessee Department of Education Excellence in Education banquet. MCS teachers were prominent as the state recognized the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year finalists, Presidential Awardees for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching and the Milken Award Educators. MCS was the only district with winners in all three categories.
MURFREESBORO, TN

