Mental Health

verywellmind.com

Is Anxiety a Mental Illness?

Anxiety is something that everyone experiences from time to time. You feel nervous, get butterflies in your stomach, or find it hard to stop thinking about something that’s stressing you out. If you are someone who experiences anxiety, you may be asking yourself if anxiety is a mental illness.
Scrubs Magazine

The “Happy Ring” is Here to Tell You About Your Mental Health

The mood ring, which became popular during the 1970s, is getting the high-tech treatment. A startup known as Happy Health is gearing up to release a smart ring that is designed to assess the user’s emotional state. But instead of flashing colors, the device uses biometric sensors and artificial intelligence to monitor a person’s stress levels in real time.
Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
verywellmind.com

How Do I Know If I Have Bipolar Disorder?

If you have symptoms that resemble bipolar disorder, such as intense mood swings, you might be wondering if you have the disorder. Perhaps others have suggested that you have some signs of bipolar disorder. Either way, you want to know whether you could possibly have bipolar disorder, and if so, what might happen next.
Psych Centra

Famous people with bipolar disorder

Many writers, artists, and actors have been open about their journey with bipolar disorder. Here are some of the most well-known ones. Bipolar disorder is a chronic mental health condition characterized by extreme shifts in mood and energy levels. Mood episodes may include depression, mania (or hypomania), and/or mixed states.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WHAS 11

A parent's guide to mental health as school starts back up

Back-to-school shopping, last-minute plans... it's a busy time of year for parents and kids. But there's one important thing experts say shouldn't be left behind in the rush: Your child's mental health. The topic may be daunting, but the conversations don't need to be. "You can start teaching that emotional...
MedicalXpress

Teens and depression—a back-to-school concern

With many teens heading back to school, peer pressure and academic expectations are once again a reality. These added pressures can cause ups and downs during what can be an already tumultuous time of life. For some teens, though, the lows are more than just temporary feelings. They're symptoms of depression.
healthcareguys.com

Living With Someone Experiencing Bipolar Disorder

If you are in a relationship with someone who has bipolar disorder, it can be difficult to understand how the condition affects them and what you can do to help. This article aims to give you some background information about bipolar disorder so that you can better understand your partner’s situation and how best to support them.
Kurt Goodwin

Difference between behavioral health and mental health

Difference between behavioral health and mental healthVARDS. The term “behavioral health” refers to how our day-to-day cognitive habits influence our behavior, emotions, biology, and general well-being. It is often taken for mental health. Still, in reality, it is a much broader concept that encompasses thestate of our mental well-beingand how our ideas manifest themselves in the physical world. Participating in activities that will assist you in achieving a psychological and physical equilibrium will contribute to good behavioral health.
momcollective.com

Don’t Judge

Ever find yourself dealing with a difficult child in public? The “out of nowhere” tantrum, screaming, crying, stomping their feet, and all for the world to see and admire you as the parent who “can’t handle their child.”. Let’s take a different look at this, shall...
momcollective.com

Let’s Talk About Poop: Normal vs Constipation?

Phoenix Children's Pediatrics has sponsored this video as a part of our medical educational series. Constipation is one of those topics that I had no idea I would ask so many questions about as a mom! Thankfully Dr. Sara Kertz, a pediatrician from Phoenix Children’s Pediatrics – Paradise Valley graciously agreed to answer your most asked questions!
Psych Centra

Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?

Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
Benzinga

MindMed's First Patient Dosing Clinical Trial With LSD For Treatment Of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

The clinical-stage biopharma company Mind Medicine -also known as MindMed MNMD, which recently made headlines regarding its stock, announced it will begin dosing patients within its Phase 2b trial on LSD compound, MM-120, for the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). The randomized, placebo-controlled and dose-optimization clinical study will follow...
physiciansweekly.com

Examining the Mental Health Needs of Adults With Self-Reported CKD

Data indicate that patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and comorbid mental illnesses have higher risks of death and hospitalization and a more rapid progression toward kidney failure than those with CKD but no comorbid mental illnesses. “Mental health is often addressed in primary care, but many patients with CKD would prefer to use their kidney specialist as their primary care provider,” explains Adam S. Wilk, PhD. “This is a mismatching of patient needs and the expertise of specialty care. As a result, mental health in patients with CKD can go unaddressed or undertreated.”
