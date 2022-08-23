Read full article on original website
verywellmind.com
Is Anxiety a Mental Illness?
Anxiety is something that everyone experiences from time to time. You feel nervous, get butterflies in your stomach, or find it hard to stop thinking about something that’s stressing you out. If you are someone who experiences anxiety, you may be asking yourself if anxiety is a mental illness.
Scrubs Magazine
The “Happy Ring” is Here to Tell You About Your Mental Health
The mood ring, which became popular during the 1970s, is getting the high-tech treatment. A startup known as Happy Health is gearing up to release a smart ring that is designed to assess the user’s emotional state. But instead of flashing colors, the device uses biometric sensors and artificial intelligence to monitor a person’s stress levels in real time.
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
verywellmind.com
How Do I Know If I Have Bipolar Disorder?
If you have symptoms that resemble bipolar disorder, such as intense mood swings, you might be wondering if you have the disorder. Perhaps others have suggested that you have some signs of bipolar disorder. Either way, you want to know whether you could possibly have bipolar disorder, and if so, what might happen next.
Can psilocybin combat mental health issues? How magic mushrooms show promise in fighting addiction.
Research interest in psilocybin and psychedelics to treat a range of addiction and mental health conditions been growing and results are promising.
California made one simple change that’s helping the teen mental health crisis. Other states should follow suit
Later school start times are associated with reduced depression and higher academic performance in high schoolers. Something didn’t sit well with Lisa L. Lewis when she began dropping off her son for high school in her California district in 2015. “Every day I was driving there, I could tell...
Psych Centra
Famous people with bipolar disorder
Many writers, artists, and actors have been open about their journey with bipolar disorder. Here are some of the most well-known ones. Bipolar disorder is a chronic mental health condition characterized by extreme shifts in mood and energy levels. Mood episodes may include depression, mania (or hypomania), and/or mixed states.
WHAS 11
A parent's guide to mental health as school starts back up
Back-to-school shopping, last-minute plans... it's a busy time of year for parents and kids. But there's one important thing experts say shouldn't be left behind in the rush: Your child's mental health. The topic may be daunting, but the conversations don't need to be. "You can start teaching that emotional...
MedicalXpress
Teens and depression—a back-to-school concern
With many teens heading back to school, peer pressure and academic expectations are once again a reality. These added pressures can cause ups and downs during what can be an already tumultuous time of life. For some teens, though, the lows are more than just temporary feelings. They're symptoms of depression.
healthcareguys.com
Living With Someone Experiencing Bipolar Disorder
If you are in a relationship with someone who has bipolar disorder, it can be difficult to understand how the condition affects them and what you can do to help. This article aims to give you some background information about bipolar disorder so that you can better understand your partner’s situation and how best to support them.
Difference between behavioral health and mental health
Difference between behavioral health and mental healthVARDS. The term “behavioral health” refers to how our day-to-day cognitive habits influence our behavior, emotions, biology, and general well-being. It is often taken for mental health. Still, in reality, it is a much broader concept that encompasses thestate of our mental well-beingand how our ideas manifest themselves in the physical world. Participating in activities that will assist you in achieving a psychological and physical equilibrium will contribute to good behavioral health.
momcollective.com
Don’t Judge
Ever find yourself dealing with a difficult child in public? The “out of nowhere” tantrum, screaming, crying, stomping their feet, and all for the world to see and admire you as the parent who “can’t handle their child.”. Let’s take a different look at this, shall...
momcollective.com
Let’s Talk About Poop: Normal vs Constipation?
Phoenix Children's Pediatrics has sponsored this video as a part of our medical educational series. Constipation is one of those topics that I had no idea I would ask so many questions about as a mom! Thankfully Dr. Sara Kertz, a pediatrician from Phoenix Children’s Pediatrics – Paradise Valley graciously agreed to answer your most asked questions!
Magic mushrooms plus psychotherapy can quell heavy drinking, study shows
Giving psilocybin -- the psychedelic substance found in magic mushrooms -- to patients with alcohol use disorder, along with psychotherapy, helped reduce heavy drinking more than psychotherapy alone, new research suggest
Psych Centra
Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?
Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
MindMed's First Patient Dosing Clinical Trial With LSD For Treatment Of Generalized Anxiety Disorder
The clinical-stage biopharma company Mind Medicine -also known as MindMed MNMD, which recently made headlines regarding its stock, announced it will begin dosing patients within its Phase 2b trial on LSD compound, MM-120, for the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). The randomized, placebo-controlled and dose-optimization clinical study will follow...
physiciansweekly.com
Examining the Mental Health Needs of Adults With Self-Reported CKD
Data indicate that patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and comorbid mental illnesses have higher risks of death and hospitalization and a more rapid progression toward kidney failure than those with CKD but no comorbid mental illnesses. “Mental health is often addressed in primary care, but many patients with CKD would prefer to use their kidney specialist as their primary care provider,” explains Adam S. Wilk, PhD. “This is a mismatching of patient needs and the expertise of specialty care. As a result, mental health in patients with CKD can go unaddressed or undertreated.”
Mindfulness May Not Benefit Mental Well-Being in Children and Adolescents
Mindfulness has benefits for children and adolescents, including improved focus, sleep, and conflict resolution skills. A new study found that mindfulness taught in schools does not improve kids' mental well-being. Anxiety and depression in youth are on the rise, and early preventative care is essential. Mindfulness can be a helpful...
What’s the Difference Between an Anxiety Attack and a Panic Attack?
You may think of anxiety as a matter of the mind, but it can get physical. Enter anxiety and panic attacks, which can trigger symptoms like dizziness, nausea and chest pain. But is there a difference between an anxiety attack and panic attack?. Recurrent panic attacks are a characteristic symptom...
