This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
The Dog Bakery In Long Beach for Paw-fect Pup TreatsLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Padres Share New Juan Soto Update Following Injury News
Juan Soto was scratched from the San Diego Padres lineup on Tuesday night before they took on the Cleveland Guardians. The Padres offense has been somewhat anemic for a little while, and losing Soto didn’t help them, as the Guardians held them in check, winning by a final of 3-1.
Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?
Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
Yankees receive some good injury news on trade acquisition Harrison Bader
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently for the return of acquisition Harrison Bader, in which they traded Jordan Montgomery away to the St. Louis Cardinals for. Montgomery has been incredible for St. Louis since being moved, featuring a 0.35 ERA. In exchange, Bader hasn’t even played a game for the Yankees yet, dealing with plantar fasciitis.
The Yankees have a not-so-secret weapon for the post-season and he’s just getting hot
There’s one interesting stat during the New York Yankees‘ three-game winning streak that should be mentioned. Trade deadline acquisition Andrew Benintendi has recorded two hits in each of those wins, resulting in 4–2 scorelines. Benintendi recorded just three two-hit performances prior to this three-game stretch with the...
Five interesting things about the 2023 Brewers schedule
Shohei Ohtani may just be the brightest star in baseball. A Cy Young and MVP candidate every year, Major League Baseball has not seen a player like him since Babe Ruth. The Angels, which are in the beginning stages of exploring a sale of the team, will visit the Brewers for a three-game series on April 28-30.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Have Landed Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, And Malik Beasley In 3-Team With Knicks And Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers added Patrick Beverley to their team yesterday after trading away two of their young players in Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Given that the Lake show had missed some quality perimeter defense all season long, this trade certainly makes a lot of sense. While the Beverley...
Everyone made the same joke about Patrick Beverley heading to the Lakers
Twitter is having some fun with the news that Patrick Beverley is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade. Reports emerged Wednesday night that the Lakers have agreed to acquire the 34-year-old Beverley for two younger players. This is the second time that Beverley has been traded this offseason and the fourth time over the last two summers.
Yankees gearing up for huge reinforcements after shaking up outfield
The New York Yankees have won three consecutive games, finally snapping a terrible cold stretch since the All-Star break. They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets in a two-game series, taking down Max Scherzer on Monday and Taijuan Walker on Tuesday night. All three games ended with...
Joey Gallo was Impressed by the Homework the Dodgers Did on Him
When the Dodgers traded a prospect to the Yankees for Joey Gallo at the trade deadline, Gallo was excited for a fresh start but didn't know what to expect from his new organization. While he knew several members of the Dodgers, Gallo still came to Los Angeles expecting a somewhat...
Twins Taking A Chance On A Versatile Veteran
The Minnesota Twins have decided to take a chance on a versatile veteran speedster and outfielder. Yesterday afternoon, Twins insider Do-Hyoung Park tweeted the news that the Twins had signed outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor league contract. Hamilton is a guy who has bounced around during his career. He...
LA Re-Signs Longtime Colorado Rockies Catcher
Earlier this month, the Dodgers made the decision to cut catcher Tony Wolters loose. The catcher was brought up for the three-game series in Kansas City to replace Austin Barnes, who was on the family emergency list and had to leave the team. Wolters got a few at-bats, but struggled in his brief tenure behind the dish for the Dodgers.
Jesse Chavez is traded from the Braves, and once again loses his mojo
In all my years of watching baseball, Jesse Chavez’s time with the Braves is one of the most peculiar cases I’ve ever covered. A journeyman pitcher for nearly two decades, Chavez signed a minor-league deal with the Braves last year after contemplating retirement. A couple of months later, he was in the majors, and the rest is history. Chavez went on to become a critical piece of Atlanta’s bullpen, recording a 2.14 ERA over 33.2 regular season innings. And he was even better in the playoffs, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings.
Sportsbook lists odds of Albert Pujols reaching 700 home runs this season
The entire baseball world is rooting for Albert Pujols to become Mr. 700. Now we have a better idea of how likely that may actually be for Pujols. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger Pujols to reach 700 home runs (during the 2022 season). Pujols is listed at -2000 odds to fall short of the mark and at +900 to reach it. Those odds imply a 10 percent probability that Pujols will hit 700 homers.
Players questioning if Cardinals star Albert Pujols will retire after 2022 MLB season?
Largely out of nowhere, St. Louis Cardinals slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has become one of the true feel-good stories of the 2022 MLB season. As Jesse Rogers noted for an ESPN piece published Friday morning, 10 of the 14 home runs Pujols has on the season heading into the weekend's action have been belted since the beginning of July. The ageless 42-year-old is tied for the MLB lead in homers and leads the entire league in batting average, OBP, slugging and OPS for the month among players with at least 40 plate appearances.
New York Mets Injury Updates: Eduardo Escobar, Luis Guillorme
New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar (oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters. According to Showalter, Escobar should be ready to rejoin the Mets on Friday or Saturday during their series with the Colorado...
Aaron Judge’s Home Run Lead Continues To Reach Wild Heights
Aaron Judge launched home run No. 48 of the season last night as the New York Yankees completed a two-game sweep of the Subway Series against the New York Mets. The Yankees won 4-2 and Judge stayed hot. Even with his recent power outage of sorts, Judge still has a...
Rockies the early winners in Padres-Brewers Josh Hader trade?
The MLB trade deadline brought about many unintended consequences for several teams, including the Colorado Rockies. When the San Diego Padres traded for four-time All-Star Josh Hader, they expected him to be a reliable closer and anchor in their bullpen. The Milwaukee Brewers — who sent Hader to the Padres — believed they could improve their team with the pieces they received in return.
Yankees have a big roster decision to make ahead of the playoffs
The New York Yankees trampled over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night, 13–4. After winning three consecutive games with a 4–2 scoreline, the Yankees’ offense finally exploded, thanks to the return of Giancarlo Stanton. Despite an inefficient rehab assignment in the minor leagues, Stanton made an impact...
Patrick Beverley's Response To Lakers Trade Is Priceless
10-year veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, currently with the Jazz, is reportedly being routed to the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to a trade headlined by swingman Talen Horton-Tucker. Forward Stanley Johnson looks to have been thrown into the deal for salary-matching purposes. Upon seeing news of the swap this morning,...
